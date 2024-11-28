Trail Blazers vs. Kings NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 29

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: NBCS-CA and KATU

The Portland Trail Blazers (7-12) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (9-10) on Friday, November 29, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The over/under is 223.5 in the matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -4.5 223.5 -190 +160

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (70.6%)

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have covered the spread in a game seven times this season (7-11-1).

The Trail Blazers are 11-7-1 against the spread this season.

This season, Kings games have hit the over 10 times.

Trail Blazers games this season have gone over the total in eight of 19 opportunities (42.1%).

Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread in away games (5-4-0) than it has in home games (2-7-1).

At home, the Kings go over the total 50% of the time (five of 10 games). They hit the over more often in road games, topping the total in 55.6% of games (five of nine).

Portland has been better against the spread at home (5-3-0) than away (6-4-1) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Trail Blazers games have finished over four of eight times at home (50%), and four of 11 away (36.4%).

Kings Leaders

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 28 points, 4.9 boards and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (seventh in league) and 0.1 blocked shots.

Domantas Sabonis averages 20.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 22.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 50.8% from the field.

Keegan Murray is averaging 12.9 points, 7.9 boards and 1.8 assists.

Kevin Huerter averages 9.4 points, 3.6 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 28% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He is also sinking 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 29.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

The Trail Blazers are getting 16.1 points, 3.4 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Jerami Grant.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is draining 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

The Trail Blazers are getting 16.4 points, 2.4 boards and 4 assists per game from Anfernee Simons.

The Trail Blazers receive 11.7 points per game from Scoot Henderson, plus 2.9 boards and 5.4 assists.

