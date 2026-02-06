Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 6

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, February 6, 2026

Friday, February 6, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP and FDSSE

The Portland Trail Blazers (23-28) are 7-point favorites as they look to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (20-29) on Friday, February 6, 2026 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 10 p.m. ET on KUNP and FDSSE. The point total for the matchup is 232.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -7 232.5 -260 +215

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (51.3%)

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have gone 27-24-0 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have 21 wins against the spread in 49 games this season.

This season, Trail Blazers games have hit the over 25 times out of 49 chances.

Grizzlies games this season have hit the over on 22 of 49 set point totals (44.9%).

Portland sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (15-11-0) than it does in road games (12-13-0).

In home games, the Trail Blazers eclipse the over/under 57.7% of the time (15 of 26 games). They've hit the over in 40% of road games (10 of 25 contests).

This year, Memphis is 11-15-0 at home against the spread (.423 winning percentage). On the road, it is 10-12-1 ATS (.435).

Grizzlies games have gone above the over/under 53.8% of the time at home (14 of 26), and 34.8% of the time on the road (eight of 23).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 25.5 points, 7.2 boards and 6.7 assists.

Shaedon Sharpe averages 21.8 points, 4.5 boards and 2.6 assists.

Donovan Clingan is averaging 11.2 points, 2 assists and 11.2 rebounds.

Toumani Camara is averaging 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Jerami Grant is averaging 18.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Grizzlies Leaders

Cedric Coward averages 13.6 points for the Grizzlies, plus 6.3 boards and 3 assists.

The Grizzlies are receiving 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game from Cam Spencer.

Jaylen Wells averages 12 points, 3.5 boards and 1.7 assists. He is draining 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 34% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

The Grizzlies are getting 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The Grizzlies get 6.8 points per game from Walter Clayton, plus 2 boards and 3.2 assists.

