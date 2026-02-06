Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 6

On Friday, there is one game on the slate involving a Top 25 team in the AP Poll, and it's a matchup between No. 22 St. John's and No. 3 UConn at 8 p.m. ET. Find our pick and prediction for this contest below.

Searching for an edge in college basketball? We dissect the betting odds for each of the big games below.

St. John's vs. UConn

Matchup: No. 3 UConn Huskies at No. 22 St. John's Red Storm

No. 3 UConn Huskies at No. 22 St. John's Red Storm Projected Winner: St. John's (56.79% win probability)

St. John's (56.79% win probability) Spread: UConn (-2.5)

UConn (-2.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: February 7

February 7 TV Channel: FOX

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

