Pistons vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 6

Pistons vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, February 6, 2026

Friday, February 6, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and MSG

The New York Knicks (33-18) are favored by 1.5 points when they visit the Detroit Pistons (37-13) in a showdown of the top-ranked teams in the Eastern at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, February 6, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video and MSG. The point total for the matchup is 224.5.

Pistons vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -1.5 224.5 -120 +102

Pistons vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (58.9%)

Pistons vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have compiled a 27-23-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pistons are 26-23-1 this season.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over 25 times out of 50 chances this season.

Pistons games this season have eclipsed the over/under 46% of the time (23 out of 50 games with a set point total).

New York has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 19 times in 27 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered eight times in 24 opportunities on the road.

When it comes to over/unders, the Knicks hit the over less often in home games, as they've gone over the total 13 times in 27 opportunities this season (48.1%). On the road, they have hit the over 12 times in 24 opportunities (50%).

Detroit has performed better against the spread on the road (12-10-1) than at home (14-13-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Pistons games have gone over 12 of 27 times at home (44.4%), and 11 of 23 on the road (47.8%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 19.9 points, 11.9 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Brunson averages 27.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 3 made treys per contest.

Mikal Bridges' numbers on the season are 15.7 points, 4.2 boards and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 50.2% from the field and 38.9% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.6 points, 2.4 assists and 5.5 boards.

Josh Hart is averaging 12.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Pistons Leaders

Per game, Cade Cunningham gets the Pistons 25.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 9.8 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.9 blocks.

The Pistons are getting 17.7 points, 10.5 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Jalen Duren.

Ausar Thompson's numbers on the season are 10.6 points, 6 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. He is draining 51.4% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Isaiah Stewart provides the Pistons 10 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists, plus 0.3 steals and 1.8 blocks (sixth in NBA).

Kevin Huerter averages 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is making 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.