Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 26

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 26, 2025

Friday, December 26, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Los Angeles Clippers (8-21) are slightly favored (by 2 points) to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (12-18) on Friday, December 26, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -2 226.5 -120 +102

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (55.3%)

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have put together a record of 10-19-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 15-15-0 this year.

This season, Clippers games have hit the over 16 times out of 30 chances.

Trail Blazers games this season have hit the over 18 times in 30 opportunities (60%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has fared worse when playing at home, covering three times in 13 home games, and seven times in 16 road games.

When playing at home, the Clippers go over the total 53.8% of the time (seven of 13 games). They hit the over more often in road games, going over the total in 56.2% of games (nine of 16).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Portland has a better winning percentage at home (.538, 7-6-0 record) than away (.471, 8-9-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Trail Blazers' games have finished above the over/under at home (61.5%, eight of 13) compared to on the road (58.8%, 10 of 17).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 26 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists, shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 made treys per contest (fourth in NBA).

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 26.1 points, 3.3 assists and 6.2 rebounds.

John Collins averages 12.5 points, 4.8 boards and 0.9 assists, shooting 50.9% from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 8.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 50% from the floor and 39.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Nicolas Batum's numbers on the season are 4.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 38.3% from the floor and 38.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 25.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He is also draining 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

Per game, Shaedon Sharpe gets the Trail Blazers 22.1 points, 4.4 boards and 2.4 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (seventh in league) and 0.2 blocks.

Jerami Grant's numbers on the season are 20 points, 4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is draining 43.6% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 treys.

Donovan Clingan's numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 10.4 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. He is making 51.2% of his shots from the field.

Toumani Camara averages 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is draining 41% of his shots from the floor and 33.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

