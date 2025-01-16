Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSC

The Portland Trail Blazers (13-26) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (21-17) on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 222 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -6.5 222 -260 +215

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (63.4%)

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread 22 times over 38 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 20-18-1 this year.

This season, Clippers games have hit the over 14 times out of 39 chances.

Trail Blazers games this year have hit the over 51.3% of the time (20 out of 39 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has played better when playing at home, covering 13 times in 19 home games, and nine times in 19 road games.

In home games, the Clippers go over the over/under 42.1% of the time (eight of 19 games). They've hit the over in 31.6% of away games (six of 19 contests).

Against the spread, Portland has had better results on the road (11-9-1) than at home (9-9-0).

Looking at the over/under, Trail Blazers games have gone over 12 of 18 times at home (66.7%), and eight of 21 away (38.1%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 21.5 points, 7.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 15.1 points, 2.5 assists and 12.7 rebounds.

Norman Powell averages 23.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 6.4 points, 3.3 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the floor.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Anfernee Simons is averaging 18.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5 assists for the Trail Blazers.

Deni Avdija averages 14 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He is also draining 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

The Trail Blazers are getting 13.5 points, 10 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Deandre Ayton.

Per game, Shaedon Sharpe gets the Trail Blazers 18.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Toumani Camara provides the Trail Blazers 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.