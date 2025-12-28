Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 28

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025

Sunday, December 28, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP, NBCS-BOS, and KATU

The Portland Trail Blazers (12-19) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Boston Celtics (19-11) on Sunday, December 28, 2025 at Moda Center as 6.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 6 p.m. ET on KUNP, NBCS-BOS, and KATU. The matchup has a point total of 229.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -6.5 229.5 -260 +215

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (70.3%)

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 17 times in 30 games with a set spread.

The Trail Blazers have 15 wins against the spread in 31 games this season.

Celtics games have gone over the total 14 times out of 31 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 18 times in 31 opportunities (58.1%).

When playing at home, Boston sports a worse record against the spread (8-7-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (9-5-1).

In home games, the Celtics exceed the total 53.3% of the time (eight of 15 games). They've hit the over in 40% of games on the road (six of 15 contests).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Portland has a better winning percentage at home (.500, 7-7-0 record) than away (.471, 8-9-0).

In terms of the over/under, Trail Blazers games have gone over eight of 14 times at home (57.1%), and 10 of 17 on the road (58.8%).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown averages 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 50.2% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White averages 18.3 points, 4.2 boards and 5.1 assists.

Payton Pritchard averages 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 44.5% from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made treys per game.

Neemias Queta's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 65.9% from the field (fourth in league).

Anfernee Simons averages 12.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 25.6 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 7.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers on the season are 21.9 points, 4.4 boards and 2.4 assists per game. He is making 45.8% of his shots from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Donovan Clingan averages 10.4 points, 10.3 boards and 1.8 assists. He is making 51.4% of his shots from the floor.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 12.6 points, 5.2 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Toumani Camara.

Per game, Kris Murray gets the Trail Blazers 5.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

