Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 1

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026

Sunday, February 1, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP and FDSOH

The Portland Trail Blazers (23-26) are underdogs (+3) in their attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (29-21) at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 1, 2026 at Moda Center. The contest airs on KUNP and FDSOH. The matchup's over/under is set at 228.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -3 228.5 -156 +132

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (64.2%)

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 20-30-0 against the spread this season.

In the Trail Blazers' 49 games this year, they have 27 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over 23 times out of 49 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have gone over the total in 23 of 49 opportunities (46.9%).

When playing at home, Cleveland owns a worse record against the spread (10-18-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (10-12-0).

The Cavaliers have eclipsed the over/under less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 11 of 28 home matchups (39.3%). In road games, they have hit the over in 12 of 22 games (54.5%).

Portland has performed better against the spread at home (15-9-0) than away (12-13-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Trail Blazers games have gone over more often at home (13 of 24, 54.2%) than away (10 of 25, 40%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 29.1 points, 4.7 boards and 5.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jaylon Tyson averages 13.9 points, 5.5 boards and 2.4 assists, shooting 51.4% from the field and 46.3% from beyond the arc (third in league), with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.3 points, 7.8 boards and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Craig Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 4.9 points, 3.5 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 47% from the floor.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 25.5 points, 7.2 boards and 6.7 assists per game. He is also sinking 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers on the season are 21.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is making 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 triples.

Donovan Clingan averages 11.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is making 52.4% of his shots from the floor.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 5.2 boards and 2.6 assists per game. He is making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Jerami Grant averages 18.7 points, 3.6 boards and 2.5 assists. He is draining 43% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

