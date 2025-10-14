Tony Pollard Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Running back Tony Pollard is looking at a matchup versus the fourth-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (83.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, when his Tennessee Titans take on the New England Patriots, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Pollard's next game against the Patriots, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Pollard this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Tony Pollard Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 63.89

63.89 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

0.29 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.11

13.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Pollard Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Pollard is currently the 26th-ranked fantasy player (85th overall), tallying 52.1 total fantasy points (8.7 per game).

In his last three games, Pollard has put up 24.1 fantasy points (8.0 per game), running for 165 yards and scoring one touchdown on 38 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 36 yards on eight grabs (eight targets) as a pass-catcher.

Pollard has put up 45.2 fantasy points (9.0 per game) over his last five games, running for 302 yards with two touchdowns on 74 carries. He has also contributed 50 yards on 10 catches (13 targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Pollard's fantasy campaign was a Week 3 outburst versus the Indianapolis Colts, a game when he went off for 45 rushing yards and one TD on 16 carries (for 11.9 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he caught two balls (on four targets) for 14 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Tony Pollard delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (4.7 points) last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, running for 34 yards on 10 carries with two catches for 13 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed two players to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Patriots have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New England has allowed at least two passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

The Patriots have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

A total of three players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New England this season.

The Patriots have allowed nine players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus New England this season.

The Patriots have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

New England has given up at least one rushing touchdown to three players this season.

The Patriots have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Tony Pollard? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.