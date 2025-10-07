Tony Pollard Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Running back Tony Pollard is looking at a matchup versus the 13th-ranked run defense in the NFL (101.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his Tennessee Titans play the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Pollard for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Raiders? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing Pollard this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Tony Pollard Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders

Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 65.16

65.16 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.33

0.33 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.94

12.94 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Pollard Fantasy Performance

With 47.4 fantasy points in 2025 (9.5 per game), Pollard is the 24th-ranked player at the RB position and 76th among all players.

Over his last three games, Pollard has amassed 31.3 fantasy points (10.4 per game) as he's run for 176 yards and scored two touchdowns on 44 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 37 yards on eight catches (10 targets).

The peak of Pollard's fantasy season was a Week 3 performance against the Indianapolis Colts, when he tallied 11.9 fantasy points (16 receptions, 45 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Tony Pollard stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, running 18 times for 60 yards, with one reception for 29 yards as a receiver (6.9 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has not allowed a player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Raiders have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two TDs against Las Vegas this year.

No opposing QB has passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Raiders this year.

A total of one player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

A total of six players have run for at least one touchdown against Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have given up at least two rushing TDs to only one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Tony Pollard? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.