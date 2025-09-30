Tony Pollard Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Tony Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Arizona Cardinals and their eighth-ranked rushing defense (96.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

With Pollard's next game against the Cardinals, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Tony Pollard Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals

Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 64.73

64.73 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

0.29 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.39

13.39 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Pollard Fantasy Performance

With 35.6 fantasy points in 2025 (8.9 per game), Pollard is the 25th-ranked player at the RB position and 93rd among all players.

During his last three games, Pollard has delivered 28.7 total fantasy points (9.6 per game), running the ball 50 times for 201 yards and one score. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 26 yards on five receptions (eight targets).

The peak of Pollard's fantasy season came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, when he compiled 11.9 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 45 rushing yards on 16 carries (2.8 YPC) with one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tony Pollard stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, rushing 18 times for 60 yards, with one reception for 29 yards as a receiver (6.9 fantasy points).

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has conceded more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Cardinals have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns against Arizona this season.

One player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Cardinals this year.

A total of two players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Arizona has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

No player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Cardinals have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

