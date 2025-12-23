Tony Pollard Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

In Week 17 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Tony Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will face the New Orleans Saints, who have the 22nd-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (126.2 yards allowed per game).

With Pollard's next game versus the Saints, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Pollard this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Tony Pollard Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints

Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 61.52

61.52 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.30

0.30 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.56

10.56 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Pollard Fantasy Performance

With 136.8 fantasy points this season (9.1 per game), Pollard is the 23rd-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 64th among all players.

In his last three games, Pollard has picked up 55.5 fantasy points (18.5 per game), running for 367 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 60 carries.

Pollard has 63.9 total fantasy points (12.8 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 81 times for 447 yards with three touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 32 yards on six catches (nine targets).

The high point of Pollard's fantasy season was a Week 14 outburst against the Cleveland Browns, when he posted 28.1 fantasy points (25 receptions, 161 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Tony Pollard disappointed his fantasy managers against the Houston Texans in Week 11, when he mustered only 2.6 fantasy points (10 carries, 22 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Saints Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus New Orleans this year.

The Saints have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

New Orleans has allowed eight players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Saints have allowed only three players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

New Orleans has not given up more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Saints have allowed a touchdown catch by 19 players this season.

New Orleans has given up two or more receiving TDs to just three players this season.

Four players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Saints this year.

New Orleans has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

Just one player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Saints this season.

Want more data and analysis on Tony Pollard? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.