Tony Pollard Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Running back Tony Pollard has a matchup against the seventh-ranked run defense in the NFL (99.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more info on Pollard, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece before his upcoming matchup versus the Chiefs.

Tony Pollard Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 59.79

59.79 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

0.31 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.79

8.79 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Pollard Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Pollard is currently the 22nd-ranked player in fantasy (62nd overall), with 126.6 total fantasy points (9.0 per game).

Over his last three games, Pollard has generated 49.6 fantasy points (16.5 per game) as he's rushed for 325 yards and scored three touchdowns on 49 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 11 yards on two catches (four targets).

Pollard has delivered 56.3 total fantasy points (11.3 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 70 times for 367 yards and three scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 36 yards on nine receptions (12 targets).

The high point of Pollard's fantasy season was a Week 14 performance versus the Cleveland Browns, a game when he came through with zero catches and zero receiving yards (28.1 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Tony Pollard disappointed his fantasy managers against the Houston Texans in Week 11, when he managed only 2.6 fantasy points (10 carries, 22 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Two players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Kansas City has given up two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

The Chiefs have allowed just one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Kansas City has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

A total of 14 players have caught a TD pass against the Chiefs this year.

Just one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this year.

Kansas City has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players this year.

The Chiefs have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Tony Pollard? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.