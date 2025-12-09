Tony Pollard Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

In Week 15 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), RB Tony Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will face the San Francisco 49ers, who have the 12th-ranked run defense in the league (103.8 yards conceded per game).

With Pollard's next game against the 49ers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Tony Pollard Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers

Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 60.05

60.05 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

0.29 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.42

12.42 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Pollard Fantasy Performance

Pollard is the 25th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 79th overall, as he has posted 109.4 total fantasy points (8.4 per game).

During his last three games, Pollard has delivered 36.5 total fantasy points (12.2 per game), running the ball 46 times for 241 yards and two scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 24 yards on five receptions (seven targets).

Pollard has generated 45.9 fantasy points (9.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 319 yards with two touchdowns on 66 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 40 yards on nine receptions (12 targets).

The peak of Pollard's season as a fantasy producer came against the Cleveland Browns last week, as he tallied 28.1 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 161 rushing yards on 25 carries (6.4 YPC) with two scores.

From a fantasy perspective, Tony Pollard had his worst game of the season in Week 11 against the Houston Texans, when he tallied just 2.6 fantasy points (10 carries, 22 yards).

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has given up over 300 yards passing to three players this year.

The 49ers have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

San Francisco has allowed two or more passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this year.

Three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has allowed three players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The 49ers have given up a TD catch by 22 players this season.

San Francisco has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to only one player this season.

One player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

Only one player has rushed for more than one TD versus the 49ers this season.

