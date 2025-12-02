Tony Pollard Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Tennessee Titans RB Tony Pollard will be up against the 10th-ranked rushing defense of the Cleveland Browns (101.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Pollard's next game versus the Browns, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Tony Pollard Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 54.49

54.49 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

0.21 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.25

9.25 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Pollard Fantasy Performance

Pollard is currently the 36th-ranked fantasy player at his position (133rd overall), posting 81.3 total fantasy points (6.8 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Pollard has generated 11.0 fantasy points (3.7 per game) as he's rushed for 102 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 31 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 28 yards on eight grabs (10 targets).

Pollard has put up 23.1 fantasy points (4.6 per game) over his last five games, running for 202 yards with zero touchdowns on 52 carries. He has also contributed 49 yards on 10 catches (14 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Pollard's fantasy season came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, when he tallied 11.9 fantasy points with two receptions (on four targets) for 14 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Tony Pollard disappointed his fantasy managers against the Houston Texans in Week 11, when he mustered only 2.6 fantasy points (10 carries, 22 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed four players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Browns have allowed at least three passing TDs to just two opposing QBs this year.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed a TD reception by 16 players this year.

Cleveland has allowed only two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Browns have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this season.

A total of seven players have run for at least one TD against Cleveland this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Browns this season.

