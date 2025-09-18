Toledo vs Western Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Toledo Rockets facing the Western Michigan Broncos.

Toledo vs Western Michigan Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Toledo: (-671) | Western Michigan: (+470)

Toledo: (-671) | Western Michigan: (+470) Spread: Toledo: -14.5 (-108) | Western Michigan: +14.5 (-112)

Toledo: -14.5 (-108) | Western Michigan: +14.5 (-112) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Toledo vs Western Michigan Betting Trends

Toledo has covered the spread in every game this season.

Toledo is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 14.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Toledo has had two games (out of three) go over the total this season.

Western Michigan has won twice against the spread this year.

Western Michigan has one win ATS (1-1) as a 14.5-point underdog or more this year.

Western Michigan has had one game (of three) go over the total this year.

Toledo vs Western Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (80.2%)

Toledo vs Western Michigan Point Spread

Western Michigan is the underdog by 14.5 points against Toledo. Western Michigan is -108 to cover the spread, and Toledo is -112.

Toledo vs Western Michigan Over/Under

The over/under for the Toledo versus Western Michigan matchup on Sept. 20 has been set at 50.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Toledo vs Western Michigan Moneyline

Toledo is a -671 favorite on the moneyline, while Western Michigan is a +470 underdog.

Toledo vs. Western Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Toledo 40.3 22 15.0 40 53.5 3 Western Michigan 12.0 128 31.3 117 52.2 3

Toledo vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Stadium: Waldo Stadium

