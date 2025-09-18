Toledo vs Western Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025
The college football slate on Saturday includes the Toledo Rockets facing the Western Michigan Broncos.
college football odds and spreads
Toledo vs Western Michigan Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Toledo: (-671) | Western Michigan: (+470)
- Spread: Toledo: -14.5 (-108) | Western Michigan: +14.5 (-112)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Toledo vs Western Michigan Betting Trends
- Toledo has covered the spread in every game this season.
- Toledo is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 14.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Toledo has had two games (out of three) go over the total this season.
- Western Michigan has won twice against the spread this year.
- Western Michigan has one win ATS (1-1) as a 14.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Western Michigan has had one game (of three) go over the total this year.
Toledo vs Western Michigan Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Rockets win (80.2%)
Toledo vs Western Michigan Point Spread
Western Michigan is the underdog by 14.5 points against Toledo. Western Michigan is -108 to cover the spread, and Toledo is -112.
Toledo vs Western Michigan Over/Under
The over/under for the Toledo versus Western Michigan matchup on Sept. 20 has been set at 50.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.
Toledo vs Western Michigan Moneyline
Toledo is a -671 favorite on the moneyline, while Western Michigan is a +470 underdog.
Toledo vs. Western Michigan Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Toledo
|40.3
|22
|15.0
|40
|53.5
|3
|Western Michigan
|12.0
|128
|31.3
|117
|52.2
|3
Toledo vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Stadium: Waldo Stadium
