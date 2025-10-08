Toledo vs Bowling Green Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Toledo Rockets take on the Bowling Green Falcons.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Toledo vs Bowling Green Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Toledo: (-420) | Bowling Green: (+330)

Toledo: (-420) | Bowling Green: (+330) Spread: Toledo: -10.5 (-114) | Bowling Green: +10.5 (-106)

Toledo: -10.5 (-114) | Bowling Green: +10.5 (-106) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Toledo vs Bowling Green Betting Trends

Toledo has four wins in five games against the spread this year.

As at least a 10.5-point favorite, Toledo has two wins ATS (2-1).

Toledo has had two games (out of five) go over the total this season.

Bowling Green is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Bowling Green has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 10.5-point underdog or more this season.

This year, three of Bowling Green's five games have hit the over.

Toledo vs Bowling Green Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (69.5%)

Toledo vs Bowling Green Point Spread

Bowling Green is a 10.5-point underdog against Toledo. Bowling Green is -106 to cover the spread, and Toledo is -114.

Toledo vs Bowling Green Over/Under

Toledo versus Bowling Green on Oct. 11 has an over/under of 48.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Toledo vs Bowling Green Moneyline

Bowling Green is the underdog, +330 on the moneyline, while Toledo is a -420 favorite.

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Toledo 35.8 43 12.4 9 51.7 5 Bowling Green 21.2 113 25.8 73 50.7 5

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Stadium: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

