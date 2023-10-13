Toledo vs Ball State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The Toledo Rockets will take on the Ball State Cardinals in college football action on Saturday.

Toledo vs Ball State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Toledo: (-1200) | Ball State: (+720)

Toledo: (-1200) | Ball State: (+720) Spread: Toledo: -17.5 (-108) | Ball State: +17.5 (-112)

Toledo: -17.5 (-108) | Ball State: +17.5 (-112) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Toledo vs Ball State Betting Trends

Toledo has posted one win against the spread this year.

Toledo is winless ATS (0-2) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of five Toledo games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

Ball State has posted one win against the spread this year.

Ball State has one win ATS (1-1) as a 17.5-point underdog or more this season.

Two Ball State games (of five) have hit the over this year.

Toledo vs Ball State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (84%)

Toledo vs Ball State Point Spread

Ball State is the underdog by 17.5 points against Toledo. Ball State is -108 to cover the spread, and Toledo is -112.

Toledo vs Ball State Over/Under

Toledo versus Ball State on October 14 has an over/under of 48.5 points, with the over -118 and the under -104.

Toledo vs Ball State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Ball State-Toledo, Ball State is the underdog at +720, and Toledo is -1200.

Toledo vs. Ball State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Toledo 40.8 7 23 62 51.7 4 6 Ball State 16.5 125 33.7 119 51.1 2 6

