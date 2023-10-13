Toledo vs Ball State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game
The Toledo Rockets will take on the Ball State Cardinals in college football action on Saturday.
Toledo vs Ball State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Toledo: (-1200) | Ball State: (+720)
- Spread: Toledo: -17.5 (-108) | Ball State: +17.5 (-112)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Toledo vs Ball State Betting Trends
- Toledo has posted one win against the spread this year.
- Toledo is winless ATS (0-2) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Out of five Toledo games so far this year, four have gone over the total.
- Ball State has posted one win against the spread this year.
- Ball State has one win ATS (1-1) as a 17.5-point underdog or more this season.
- Two Ball State games (of five) have hit the over this year.
Toledo vs Ball State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rockets win (84%)
Toledo vs Ball State Point Spread
Ball State is the underdog by 17.5 points against Toledo. Ball State is -108 to cover the spread, and Toledo is -112.
Toledo vs Ball State Over/Under
Toledo versus Ball State on October 14 has an over/under of 48.5 points, with the over -118 and the under -104.
Toledo vs Ball State Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Ball State-Toledo, Ball State is the underdog at +720, and Toledo is -1200.
Toledo vs. Ball State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
|Toledo
|40.8
|7
|23
|62
|51.7
|4
|6
|Ball State
|16.5
|125
|33.7
|119
|51.1
|2
|6
