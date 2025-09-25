Toledo vs Akron Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

The Toledo Rockets versus the Akron Zips is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Toledo vs Akron Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Toledo: (-2326) | Akron: (+1060)

Toledo: (-2326) | Akron: (+1060) Spread: Toledo: -21.5 (-105) | Akron: +21.5 (-115)

Toledo: -21.5 (-105) | Akron: +21.5 (-115) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Toledo vs Akron Betting Trends

Toledo is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

Toledo has covered every time (1-0) as a 21.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Toledo has had two games (out of four) hit the over this season.

Akron owns two wins against the spread this year.

Akron has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 21.5-point underdog or more this year.

Akron has played four games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.

Toledo vs Akron Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (92.4%)

Toledo vs Akron Point Spread

Toledo is favored by 21.5 points against Akron. Toledo is -105 to cover the spread, while Akron is -115.

Toledo vs Akron Over/Under

Toledo versus Akron on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 48.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Toledo vs Akron Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Toledo vs. Akron reveal Toledo as the favorite (-2326) and Akron as the underdog (+1060).

Toledo vs. Akron Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Toledo 33.5 35 14.8 33 52.3 4 Akron 19.8 110 29.0 113 51.3 4

Toledo vs. Akron Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Stadium: Glass Bowl

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Toledo vs. Akron analysis on FanDuel Research.