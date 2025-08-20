FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
2025 Toledo Football Odds and Schedule

2025 Toledo Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The upcoming 2025 schedule for the Toledo Rockets features a clash with Miami (OH) on Nov. 12. We outline the rest of the Rockets' college football schedule below.

Toledo 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ KentuckyAug. 30-Wildcats (-7.5)48.5
2Western KentuckySept. 6---
3Morgan StateSept. 13---
4@ Western MichiganSept. 20---
5AkronSept. 27---
7@ Bowling GreenOct. 11---
8Kent StateOct. 18---

Toledo 2025 Schedule Insights

  • The Rockets will have six teams who made a 2024 bowl game on their schedule in 2025.
  • In 2025, Toledo will face six teams that had winning records last season, including zero that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that had three or fewer wins a year ago.

Toledo Betting Insights (2024)

  • Toledo went 6-7-0 ATS last season.
  • Rockets games went over the point total eight out of 13 times last season.
  • Toledo was favored on the moneyline 10 total times last season. They finished 5-5 in those games.

