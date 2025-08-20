NCAAF
2025 Toledo Football Odds and Schedule
Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.
The upcoming 2025 schedule for the Toledo Rockets features a clash with Miami (OH) on Nov. 12. We outline the rest of the Rockets' college football schedule below.
Toledo 2025 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|@ Kentucky
|Aug. 30
|-
|Wildcats (-7.5)
|48.5
|2
|Western Kentucky
|Sept. 6
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Morgan State
|Sept. 13
|-
|-
|-
|4
|@ Western Michigan
|Sept. 20
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Akron
|Sept. 27
|-
|-
|-
|7
|@ Bowling Green
|Oct. 11
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Kent State
|Oct. 18
|-
|-
|-
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Toledo 2025 Schedule Insights
- The Rockets will have six teams who made a 2024 bowl game on their schedule in 2025.
- In 2025, Toledo will face six teams that had winning records last season, including zero that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that had three or fewer wins a year ago.
Toledo Betting Insights (2024)
- Toledo went 6-7-0 ATS last season.
- Rockets games went over the point total eight out of 13 times last season.
- Toledo was favored on the moneyline 10 total times last season. They finished 5-5 in those games.
Check out even more stats and analysis about Toledo on FanDuel Research!