2025 Toledo Football Odds and Schedule

The upcoming 2025 schedule for the Toledo Rockets features a clash with Miami (OH) on Nov. 12. We outline the rest of the Rockets' college football schedule below.

Toledo 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Kentucky Aug. 30 - Wildcats (-7.5) 48.5 2 Western Kentucky Sept. 6 - - - 3 Morgan State Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Western Michigan Sept. 20 - - - 5 Akron Sept. 27 - - - 7 @ Bowling Green Oct. 11 - - - 8 Kent State Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Toledo 2025 Schedule Insights

The Rockets will have six teams who made a 2024 bowl game on their schedule in 2025.

In 2025, Toledo will face six teams that had winning records last season, including zero that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that had three or fewer wins a year ago.

Toledo Betting Insights (2024)

Toledo went 6-7-0 ATS last season.

Rockets games went over the point total eight out of 13 times last season.

Toledo was favored on the moneyline 10 total times last season. They finished 5-5 in those games.

