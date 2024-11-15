menu item
NBA

Today's NBA Lineups, Predictions, and Odds: Friday 11/15/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Today's NBA Lineups, Predictions, and Odds: Friday 11/15/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

76ers at Magic

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Philadelphia 76ers
@
Orlando Magic
Nov 16 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Magic (63.2%)

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJared McCainKyle Lowry
SGKelly OubreJared McCain
SFPaul George*Kelly Oubre
PFCaleb MartinCaleb Martin
CJoel Embiid*Andre Drummond

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen SuggsJalen Suggs
SGKentavious Caldwell-PopeKentavious Caldwell-Pope
SFTristan Da SilvaTristan Da Silva
PFFranz WagnerFranz Wagner
CGoga BitadzeGoga Bitadze

Pistons at Raptors

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Detroit Pistons
@
Toronto Raptors
Nov 16 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Raptors (59.5%)

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGCade CunninghamCade Cunningham
SGJaden Ivey* (Q)Marcus Sasser
SFMalik BeasleyMalik Beasley
PFTobias HarrisTobias Harris
CJalen DurenJalen Duren

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDavion MitchellDavion Mitchell
SGGradey DickGradey Dick
SFRJ BarrettRJ Barrett
PFOchai AgbajiOchai Agbaji
CJakob PoeltlJakob Poeltl

Heat at Pacers

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Miami Heat
@
Indiana Pacers
Nov 16 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Pacers (56.0%)

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyler HerroTyler Herro
SGTerry RozierTerry Rozier
SFHaywood HighsmithHaywood Highsmith
PFKevin LoveKevin Love
CBam AdebayoBam Adebayo

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese HaliburtonTyrese Haliburton
SGBen SheppardBen Sheppard
SFBennedict MathurinBennedict Mathurin
PFPascal SiakamPascal Siakam
CMyles TurnerMyles Turner

Nets at Knicks

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Brooklyn Nets
@
New York Knicks
Nov 16 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Knicks (76.4%)

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDennis SchroderDennis Schroder
SGCameron ThomasCameron Thomas
SFCameron JohnsonZiaire Williams
PFDorian Finney-Smith* (Q)Cameron Johnson
CNicolas Claxton (Q)Nicolas Claxton

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen Brunson (Q)Jalen Brunson
SGMikal BridgesMikal Bridges
SFJosh HartJosh Hart
PFOG AnunobyOG Anunoby
CKarl-Anthony Towns (Q)Karl-Anthony Towns

Bulls at Cavaliers

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Chicago Bulls
@
Cleveland Cavaliers
Nov 16 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Cavaliers (74.2%)

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJosh GiddeyJosh Giddey
SGCoby WhiteCoby White
SFZach LaVine (Q)Zach LaVine
PFPatrick WilliamsPatrick Williams
CNikola VucevicNikola Vucevic

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDarius GarlandDarius Garland
SGDonovan MitchellDonovan Mitchell
SFIsaac OkoroIsaac Okoro
PFEvan Mobley (Q)Evan Mobley
CJarrett Allen (Q)Jarrett Allen

Wizards at Hawks

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Washington Wizards
@
Atlanta Hawks
Nov 16 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Hawks (73.9%)

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJordan PooleJordan Poole
SGCarlton CarringtonCarlton Carrington
SFBilal CoulibalyBilal Coulibaly
PFKyle Kuzma*Jonas Valanciunas
CAlexandre SarrAlexandre Sarr

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTrae Young* (Q)Keaton Wallace
SGDyson DanielsDyson Daniels
SFZaccharie RisacherZaccharie Risacher
PFJalen JohnsonJalen Johnson
CClint CapelaClint Capela

Lakers at Spurs

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Los Angeles Lakers
@
San Antonio Spurs
Nov 16 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Lakers (66.9%)

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAustin ReavesAustin Reaves
SGCam ReddishCam Reddish
SFRui Hachimura (Q)Rui Hachimura
PFLeBron JamesLeBron James
CAnthony Davis (Q)Anthony Davis

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGChris PaulChris Paul
SGStephon CastleStephon Castle
SFJulian ChampagnieJulian Champagnie
PFHarrison BarnesHarrison Barnes
CVictor WembanyamaVictor Wembanyama

Nuggets at Pelicans

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Denver Nuggets
@
New Orleans Pelicans
Nov 16 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Pelicans (51.4%)

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJamal MurrayJamal Murray
SGChristian BraunChristian Braun
SFMichael Porter Jr.Michael Porter Jr.
PFPeyton WatsonPeyton Watson
CNikola Jokic (Q)Nikola Jokic

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGBrandon Boston Jr.Brandon Boston Jr.
SGTrey Murphy IIITrey Murphy III
SFBrandon IngramBrandon Ingram
PFJavonte GreenJavonte Green
CYves MissiYves Missi

Suns at Thunder

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Phoenix Suns
@
Oklahoma City Thunder
Nov 16 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Thunder (73.8%)

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyus JonesTyus Jones
SGDevin BookerDevin Booker
SFRoyce O'NealeBradley Beal
PFRyan Dunn*Royce O'Neale
CJusuf Nurkic* (Q)Mason Plumlee

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGShai Gilgeous-AlexanderShai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGCason Wallace*Aaron Wiggins
SFIsaiah JoeIsaiah Joe
PFLuguentz DortLuguentz Dort
CJalen WilliamsJalen Williams

Clippers at Rockets

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Los Angeles Clippers
@
Houston Rockets
Nov 16 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Rockets (53.9%)

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJames HardenJames Harden
SGKris Dunn*Terance Mann
SFNorman PowellNorman Powell
PFDerrick Jones Jr.Derrick Jones Jr.
CIvica ZubacIvica Zubac

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGFred VanVleetFred VanVleet
SGJalen GreenJalen Green
SFDillon BrooksDillon Brooks
PFJabari SmithJabari Smith
CAlperen SengunAlperen Sengun

Grizzlies at Warriors

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Memphis Grizzlies
@
Golden State Warriors
Nov 16 3:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Warriors (72.8%)

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGScotty Pippen Jr.Scotty Pippen Jr.
SGDesmond Bane* (Q)Jaylen Wells
SFSanti AldamaSanti Aldama
PFBrandon Clarke (Q)Brandon Clarke
CJaren Jackson Jr.Jaren Jackson Jr.

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGStephen CurryStephen Curry
SGMoses Moody*De'Anthony Melton
SFAndrew WigginsAndrew Wiggins
PFDraymond GreenDraymond Green
CTrayce Jackson-DavisTrayce Jackson-Davis

Timberwolves at Kings

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Minnesota Timberwolves
@
Sacramento Kings
Nov 16 3:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Kings (51.9%)

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGMike Conley*Nickeil Alexander-Walker
SGAnthony EdwardsAnthony Edwards
SFJaden McDanielsJaden McDaniels
PFJulius RandleJulius Randle
CRudy GobertRudy Gobert

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDe'Aaron FoxDe'Aaron Fox
SGKevin HuerterKevin Huerter
SFKeon Ellis*DeMar DeRozan
PFKeegan MurrayKeegan Murray
CDomantas SabonisDomantas Sabonis

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

