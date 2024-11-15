Today's NBA Lineups, Predictions, and Odds: Friday 11/15/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

76ers at Magic

numberFire Prediction: Magic (63.2%)

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jared McCain Kyle Lowry SG Kelly Oubre Jared McCain SF Paul George* Kelly Oubre PF Caleb Martin Caleb Martin C Joel Embiid* Andre Drummond

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Suggs Jalen Suggs SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Tristan Da Silva Tristan Da Silva PF Franz Wagner Franz Wagner C Goga Bitadze Goga Bitadze

Pistons at Raptors

numberFire Prediction: Raptors (59.5%)

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Cade Cunningham Cade Cunningham SG Jaden Ivey* (Q) Marcus Sasser SF Malik Beasley Malik Beasley PF Tobias Harris Tobias Harris C Jalen Duren Jalen Duren

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Davion Mitchell Davion Mitchell SG Gradey Dick Gradey Dick SF RJ Barrett RJ Barrett PF Ochai Agbaji Ochai Agbaji C Jakob Poeltl Jakob Poeltl

Heat at Pacers

numberFire Prediction: Pacers (56.0%)

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyler Herro Tyler Herro SG Terry Rozier Terry Rozier SF Haywood Highsmith Haywood Highsmith PF Kevin Love Kevin Love C Bam Adebayo Bam Adebayo

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Haliburton Tyrese Haliburton SG Ben Sheppard Ben Sheppard SF Bennedict Mathurin Bennedict Mathurin PF Pascal Siakam Pascal Siakam C Myles Turner Myles Turner

Nets at Knicks

numberFire Prediction: Knicks (76.4%)

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Dennis Schroder Dennis Schroder SG Cameron Thomas Cameron Thomas SF Cameron Johnson Ziaire Williams PF Dorian Finney-Smith* (Q) Cameron Johnson C Nicolas Claxton (Q) Nicolas Claxton

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Brunson (Q) Jalen Brunson SG Mikal Bridges Mikal Bridges SF Josh Hart Josh Hart PF OG Anunoby OG Anunoby C Karl-Anthony Towns (Q) Karl-Anthony Towns

Bulls at Cavaliers

numberFire Prediction: Cavaliers (74.2%)

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Josh Giddey Josh Giddey SG Coby White Coby White SF Zach LaVine (Q) Zach LaVine PF Patrick Williams Patrick Williams C Nikola Vucevic Nikola Vucevic

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Darius Garland Darius Garland SG Donovan Mitchell Donovan Mitchell SF Isaac Okoro Isaac Okoro PF Evan Mobley (Q) Evan Mobley C Jarrett Allen (Q) Jarrett Allen

Wizards at Hawks

numberFire Prediction: Hawks (73.9%)

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jordan Poole Jordan Poole SG Carlton Carrington Carlton Carrington SF Bilal Coulibaly Bilal Coulibaly PF Kyle Kuzma* Jonas Valanciunas C Alexandre Sarr Alexandre Sarr

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Trae Young* (Q) Keaton Wallace SG Dyson Daniels Dyson Daniels SF Zaccharie Risacher Zaccharie Risacher PF Jalen Johnson Jalen Johnson C Clint Capela Clint Capela

Lakers at Spurs

numberFire Prediction: Lakers (66.9%)

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Austin Reaves Austin Reaves SG Cam Reddish Cam Reddish SF Rui Hachimura (Q) Rui Hachimura PF LeBron James LeBron James C Anthony Davis (Q) Anthony Davis

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Chris Paul Chris Paul SG Stephon Castle Stephon Castle SF Julian Champagnie Julian Champagnie PF Harrison Barnes Harrison Barnes C Victor Wembanyama Victor Wembanyama

Nuggets at Pelicans

numberFire Prediction: Pelicans (51.4%)

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jamal Murray Jamal Murray SG Christian Braun Christian Braun SF Michael Porter Jr. Michael Porter Jr. PF Peyton Watson Peyton Watson C Nikola Jokic (Q) Nikola Jokic

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Brandon Boston Jr. Brandon Boston Jr. SG Trey Murphy III Trey Murphy III SF Brandon Ingram Brandon Ingram PF Javonte Green Javonte Green C Yves Missi Yves Missi

Suns at Thunder

numberFire Prediction: Thunder (73.8%)

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyus Jones Tyus Jones SG Devin Booker Devin Booker SF Royce O'Neale Bradley Beal PF Ryan Dunn* Royce O'Neale C Jusuf Nurkic* (Q) Mason Plumlee

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Cason Wallace* Aaron Wiggins SF Isaiah Joe Isaiah Joe PF Luguentz Dort Luguentz Dort C Jalen Williams Jalen Williams

Clippers at Rockets

numberFire Prediction: Rockets (53.9%)

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG James Harden James Harden SG Kris Dunn* Terance Mann SF Norman Powell Norman Powell PF Derrick Jones Jr. Derrick Jones Jr. C Ivica Zubac Ivica Zubac

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Fred VanVleet Fred VanVleet SG Jalen Green Jalen Green SF Dillon Brooks Dillon Brooks PF Jabari Smith Jabari Smith C Alperen Sengun Alperen Sengun

Grizzlies at Warriors

numberFire Prediction: Warriors (72.8%)

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Scotty Pippen Jr. Scotty Pippen Jr. SG Desmond Bane* (Q) Jaylen Wells SF Santi Aldama Santi Aldama PF Brandon Clarke (Q) Brandon Clarke C Jaren Jackson Jr. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Stephen Curry Stephen Curry SG Moses Moody* De'Anthony Melton SF Andrew Wiggins Andrew Wiggins PF Draymond Green Draymond Green C Trayce Jackson-Davis Trayce Jackson-Davis

Timberwolves at Kings

numberFire Prediction: Kings (51.9%)

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Mike Conley* Nickeil Alexander-Walker SG Anthony Edwards Anthony Edwards SF Jaden McDaniels Jaden McDaniels PF Julius Randle Julius Randle C Rudy Gobert Rudy Gobert

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG De'Aaron Fox De'Aaron Fox SG Kevin Huerter Kevin Huerter SF Keon Ellis* DeMar DeRozan PF Keegan Murray Keegan Murray C Domantas Sabonis Domantas Sabonis

