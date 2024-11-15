Today's NBA Lineups, Predictions, and Odds: Friday 11/15/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
76ers at Magic
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Magic (63.2%)
Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jared McCain
|Kyle Lowry
|SG
|Kelly Oubre
|Jared McCain
|SF
|Paul George*
|Kelly Oubre
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Caleb Martin
|C
|Joel Embiid*
|Andre Drummond
Orlando Magic Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Suggs
|Jalen Suggs
|SG
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|SF
|Tristan Da Silva
|Tristan Da Silva
|PF
|Franz Wagner
|Franz Wagner
|C
|Goga Bitadze
|Goga Bitadze
Pistons at Raptors
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
numberFire Prediction: Raptors (59.5%)
Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Cade Cunningham
|Cade Cunningham
|SG
|Jaden Ivey* (Q)
|Marcus Sasser
|SF
|Malik Beasley
|Malik Beasley
|PF
|Tobias Harris
|Tobias Harris
|C
|Jalen Duren
|Jalen Duren
Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Davion Mitchell
|Davion Mitchell
|SG
|Gradey Dick
|Gradey Dick
|SF
|RJ Barrett
|RJ Barrett
|PF
|Ochai Agbaji
|Ochai Agbaji
|C
|Jakob Poeltl
|Jakob Poeltl
Heat at Pacers
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Pacers (56.0%)
Miami Heat Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyler Herro
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Terry Rozier
|Terry Rozier
|SF
|Haywood Highsmith
|Haywood Highsmith
|PF
|Kevin Love
|Kevin Love
|C
|Bam Adebayo
|Bam Adebayo
Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Tyrese Haliburton
|SG
|Ben Sheppard
|Ben Sheppard
|SF
|Bennedict Mathurin
|Bennedict Mathurin
|PF
|Pascal Siakam
|Pascal Siakam
|C
|Myles Turner
|Myles Turner
Nets at Knicks
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Knicks (76.4%)
Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Dennis Schroder
|Dennis Schroder
|SG
|Cameron Thomas
|Cameron Thomas
|SF
|Cameron Johnson
|Ziaire Williams
|PF
|Dorian Finney-Smith* (Q)
|Cameron Johnson
|C
|Nicolas Claxton (Q)
|Nicolas Claxton
New York Knicks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Brunson (Q)
|Jalen Brunson
|SG
|Mikal Bridges
|Mikal Bridges
|SF
|Josh Hart
|Josh Hart
|PF
|OG Anunoby
|OG Anunoby
|C
|Karl-Anthony Towns (Q)
|Karl-Anthony Towns
Bulls at Cavaliers
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Cavaliers (74.2%)
Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Josh Giddey
|Josh Giddey
|SG
|Coby White
|Coby White
|SF
|Zach LaVine (Q)
|Zach LaVine
|PF
|Patrick Williams
|Patrick Williams
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|Nikola Vucevic
Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Darius Garland
|Darius Garland
|SG
|Donovan Mitchell
|Donovan Mitchell
|SF
|Isaac Okoro
|Isaac Okoro
|PF
|Evan Mobley (Q)
|Evan Mobley
|C
|Jarrett Allen (Q)
|Jarrett Allen
Wizards at Hawks
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
numberFire Prediction: Hawks (73.9%)
Washington Wizards Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jordan Poole
|Jordan Poole
|SG
|Carlton Carrington
|Carlton Carrington
|SF
|Bilal Coulibaly
|Bilal Coulibaly
|PF
|Kyle Kuzma*
|Jonas Valanciunas
|C
|Alexandre Sarr
|Alexandre Sarr
Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Trae Young* (Q)
|Keaton Wallace
|SG
|Dyson Daniels
|Dyson Daniels
|SF
|Zaccharie Risacher
|Zaccharie Risacher
|PF
|Jalen Johnson
|Jalen Johnson
|C
|Clint Capela
|Clint Capela
Lakers at Spurs
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
numberFire Prediction: Lakers (66.9%)
Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Austin Reaves
|Austin Reaves
|SG
|Cam Reddish
|Cam Reddish
|SF
|Rui Hachimura (Q)
|Rui Hachimura
|PF
|LeBron James
|LeBron James
|C
|Anthony Davis (Q)
|Anthony Davis
San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Chris Paul
|Chris Paul
|SG
|Stephon Castle
|Stephon Castle
|SF
|Julian Champagnie
|Julian Champagnie
|PF
|Harrison Barnes
|Harrison Barnes
|C
|Victor Wembanyama
|Victor Wembanyama
Nuggets at Pelicans
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
numberFire Prediction: Pelicans (51.4%)
Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jamal Murray
|Jamal Murray
|SG
|Christian Braun
|Christian Braun
|SF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Michael Porter Jr.
|PF
|Peyton Watson
|Peyton Watson
|C
|Nikola Jokic (Q)
|Nikola Jokic
New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Brandon Boston Jr.
|Brandon Boston Jr.
|SG
|Trey Murphy III
|Trey Murphy III
|SF
|Brandon Ingram
|Brandon Ingram
|PF
|Javonte Green
|Javonte Green
|C
|Yves Missi
|Yves Missi
Suns at Thunder
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
numberFire Prediction: Thunder (73.8%)
Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyus Jones
|Tyus Jones
|SG
|Devin Booker
|Devin Booker
|SF
|Royce O'Neale
|Bradley Beal
|PF
|Ryan Dunn*
|Royce O'Neale
|C
|Jusuf Nurkic* (Q)
|Mason Plumlee
Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|SG
|Cason Wallace*
|Aaron Wiggins
|SF
|Isaiah Joe
|Isaiah Joe
|PF
|Luguentz Dort
|Luguentz Dort
|C
|Jalen Williams
|Jalen Williams
Clippers at Rockets
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
numberFire Prediction: Rockets (53.9%)
Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|James Harden
|James Harden
|SG
|Kris Dunn*
|Terance Mann
|SF
|Norman Powell
|Norman Powell
|PF
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|Ivica Zubac
Houston Rockets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Fred VanVleet
|Fred VanVleet
|SG
|Jalen Green
|Jalen Green
|SF
|Dillon Brooks
|Dillon Brooks
|PF
|Jabari Smith
|Jabari Smith
|C
|Alperen Sengun
|Alperen Sengun
Grizzlies at Warriors
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Warriors (72.8%)
Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Scotty Pippen Jr.
|Scotty Pippen Jr.
|SG
|Desmond Bane* (Q)
|Jaylen Wells
|SF
|Santi Aldama
|Santi Aldama
|PF
|Brandon Clarke (Q)
|Brandon Clarke
|C
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Stephen Curry
|Stephen Curry
|SG
|Moses Moody*
|De'Anthony Melton
|SF
|Andrew Wiggins
|Andrew Wiggins
|PF
|Draymond Green
|Draymond Green
|C
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
Timberwolves at Kings
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Kings (51.9%)
Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Mike Conley*
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|SG
|Anthony Edwards
|Anthony Edwards
|SF
|Jaden McDaniels
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|Julius Randle
|Julius Randle
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|Rudy Gobert
Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|De'Aaron Fox
|De'Aaron Fox
|SG
|Kevin Huerter
|Kevin Huerter
|SF
|Keon Ellis*
|DeMar DeRozan
|PF
|Keegan Murray
|Keegan Murray
|C
|Domantas Sabonis
|Domantas Sabonis
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.