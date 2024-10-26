menu item
NBA

Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Saturday 10/26/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Saturday 10/26/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.

An asterisk (*) indicates a new projected starter compared to the team's prior starting lineup.

Today's NBA Lineup Projections

LA Clippers at Denver

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJames HardenJames Harden
SGTerance MannTerance Mann
SFNorman PowellNorman Powell
PFDerrick Jones Jr.Derrick Jones Jr.
CIvica ZubacIvica Zubac

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJamal MurrayJamal Murray
SGChristian BraunChristian Braun
SFMichael Porter Jr.Michael Porter Jr.
PFAaron GordonAaron Gordon
CNikola JokicNikola Jokic

Cleveland at Washington

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDarius GarlandDarius Garland
SGDonovan MitchellDonovan Mitchell
SFCaris LeVert*Dean Wade
PFEvan MobleyEvan Mobley
CJarrett AllenJarrett Allen

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJordan PooleJordan Poole
SGBilal CoulibalyBilal Coulibaly
SFKyle KuzmaCarlton Carrington
PFAlex SarrKyle Kuzma
CJonas Valanciunas*Alex Sarr

Miami at Charlotte

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTerry RozierTerry Rozier
SGTyler HerroTyler Herro
SFJimmy ButlerJimmy Butler
PFNikola JovicNikola Jovic
CBam AdebayoBam Adebayo

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGLaMelo BallLaMelo Ball
SGJosh Green*Seth Curry
SFBrandon Miller*Miles Bridges
PFMiles BridgesCody Martin
CMark Williams*Nick Richards

Boston at Detroit

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJrue HolidayJrue Holiday
SGDerrick WhiteDerrick White
SFJaylen BrownJaylen Brown
PFJayson TatumJayson Tatum
CAl HorfordAl Horford

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGCade CunninghamCade Cunningham
SGJaden IveyJaden Ivey
SFMalik Beasley*Tim Hardaway Jr.
PFTobias HarrisTobias Harris
CJalen DurenJalen Duren

Oklahoma City at Chicago

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGShai Gilgeous-AlexanderShai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGCason Wallace*Isaiah Joe
SFLuguentz DortLuguentz Dort
PFJalen WilliamsJalen Williams
CChet HolmgrenChet Holmgren

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGCoby WhiteCoby White
SGJosh GiddeyJosh Giddey
SFZach LaVineZach LaVine
PFPatrick WilliamsPatrick Williams
CNikola VucevicNikola Vucevic

Orlando at Memphis

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen SuggsJalen Suggs
SGKentavious Caldwell-PopeKentavious Caldwell-Pope
SFFranz WagnerFranz Wagner
PFPaolo BancheroPaolo Banchero
CWendell Carter Jr.Wendell Carter Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJa MorantJa Morant
SGMarcus SmartMarcus Smart
SFDesmond BaneDesmond Bane
PFJaren Jackson Jr.*Santi Aldama
CZach EdeyZach Edey

Toronto at Minnesota

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGImmanuel Quickley*Davion Mitchell
SGGradey DickGradey Dick
SFRJ Barrett*Ochai Agbaji
PFScottie BarnesScottie Barnes
CJakob PoeltlJakob Poeltl

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGMike ConleyMike Conley
SGAnthony EdwardsAnthony Edwards
SFJaden McDanielsJaden McDaniels
PFJulius RandleJulius Randle
CRudy GobertRudy Gobert

Houston at San Antonio

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGFred VanVleetFred VanVleet
SGJalen GreenJalen Green
SFDillon BrooksDillon Brooks
PFJabari SmithJabari Smith
CAlperen SengunAlperen Sengun

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGChris PaulChris Paul
SGStephon Castle*Julian Champagnie
SFHarrison BarnesHarrison Barnes
PFJeremy SochanJeremy Sochan
CVictor WembanyamaVictor Wembanyama

Dallas at Phoenix

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGLuka DoncicLuka Doncic
SGKyrie IrvingKyrie Irving
SFKlay ThompsonKlay Thompson
PFPJ WashingtonPJ Washington
CDereck Lively*Daniel Gafford

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyus JonesTyus Jones
SGDevin BookerDevin Booker
SFBradley BealBradley Beal
PFKevin DurantKevin Durant
CJusuf NurkicJusuf Nurkic

Sacramento at LA Lakers

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDe'Aaron FoxDe'Aaron Fox
SGKeon Ellis*Kevin Huerter
SFDeMar DeRozanDeMar DeRozan
PFKeegan MurrayKeegan Murray
CDomantas SabonisDomantas Sabonis

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGD'Angelo RussellD'Angelo Russell
SGAustin ReavesAustin Reaves
SFRui HachimuraRui Hachimura
PFLeBron JamesLeBron James
CAnthony DavisAnthony Davis

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

