Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Saturday 10/26/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.
An asterisk (*) indicates a new projected starter compared to the team's prior starting lineup.
Today's NBA Lineup Projections
LA Clippers at Denver
Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|James Harden
|James Harden
|SG
|Terance Mann
|Terance Mann
|SF
|Norman Powell
|Norman Powell
|PF
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|Ivica Zubac
Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jamal Murray
|Jamal Murray
|SG
|Christian Braun
|Christian Braun
|SF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Michael Porter Jr.
|PF
|Aaron Gordon
|Aaron Gordon
|C
|Nikola Jokic
|Nikola Jokic
Cleveland at Washington
Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Darius Garland
|Darius Garland
|SG
|Donovan Mitchell
|Donovan Mitchell
|SF
|Caris LeVert*
|Dean Wade
|PF
|Evan Mobley
|Evan Mobley
|C
|Jarrett Allen
|Jarrett Allen
Washington Wizards Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jordan Poole
|Jordan Poole
|SG
|Bilal Coulibaly
|Bilal Coulibaly
|SF
|Kyle Kuzma
|Carlton Carrington
|PF
|Alex Sarr
|Kyle Kuzma
|C
|Jonas Valanciunas*
|Alex Sarr
Miami at Charlotte
Miami Heat Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Terry Rozier
|Terry Rozier
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Tyler Herro
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Jimmy Butler
|PF
|Nikola Jovic
|Nikola Jovic
|C
|Bam Adebayo
|Bam Adebayo
Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|LaMelo Ball
|LaMelo Ball
|SG
|Josh Green*
|Seth Curry
|SF
|Brandon Miller*
|Miles Bridges
|PF
|Miles Bridges
|Cody Martin
|C
|Mark Williams*
|Nick Richards
Boston at Detroit
Boston Celtics Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jrue Holiday
|Jrue Holiday
|SG
|Derrick White
|Derrick White
|SF
|Jaylen Brown
|Jaylen Brown
|PF
|Jayson Tatum
|Jayson Tatum
|C
|Al Horford
|Al Horford
Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Cade Cunningham
|Cade Cunningham
|SG
|Jaden Ivey
|Jaden Ivey
|SF
|Malik Beasley*
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|PF
|Tobias Harris
|Tobias Harris
|C
|Jalen Duren
|Jalen Duren
Oklahoma City at Chicago
Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|SG
|Cason Wallace*
|Isaiah Joe
|SF
|Luguentz Dort
|Luguentz Dort
|PF
|Jalen Williams
|Jalen Williams
|C
|Chet Holmgren
|Chet Holmgren
Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Coby White
|Coby White
|SG
|Josh Giddey
|Josh Giddey
|SF
|Zach LaVine
|Zach LaVine
|PF
|Patrick Williams
|Patrick Williams
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|Nikola Vucevic
Orlando at Memphis
Orlando Magic Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Suggs
|Jalen Suggs
|SG
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|SF
|Franz Wagner
|Franz Wagner
|PF
|Paolo Banchero
|Paolo Banchero
|C
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Wendell Carter Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Ja Morant
|Ja Morant
|SG
|Marcus Smart
|Marcus Smart
|SF
|Desmond Bane
|Desmond Bane
|PF
|Jaren Jackson Jr.*
|Santi Aldama
|C
|Zach Edey
|Zach Edey
Toronto at Minnesota
Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Immanuel Quickley*
|Davion Mitchell
|SG
|Gradey Dick
|Gradey Dick
|SF
|RJ Barrett*
|Ochai Agbaji
|PF
|Scottie Barnes
|Scottie Barnes
|C
|Jakob Poeltl
|Jakob Poeltl
Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Mike Conley
|Mike Conley
|SG
|Anthony Edwards
|Anthony Edwards
|SF
|Jaden McDaniels
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|Julius Randle
|Julius Randle
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|Rudy Gobert
Houston at San Antonio
Houston Rockets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Fred VanVleet
|Fred VanVleet
|SG
|Jalen Green
|Jalen Green
|SF
|Dillon Brooks
|Dillon Brooks
|PF
|Jabari Smith
|Jabari Smith
|C
|Alperen Sengun
|Alperen Sengun
San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Chris Paul
|Chris Paul
|SG
|Stephon Castle*
|Julian Champagnie
|SF
|Harrison Barnes
|Harrison Barnes
|PF
|Jeremy Sochan
|Jeremy Sochan
|C
|Victor Wembanyama
|Victor Wembanyama
Dallas at Phoenix
Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Luka Doncic
|Luka Doncic
|SG
|Kyrie Irving
|Kyrie Irving
|SF
|Klay Thompson
|Klay Thompson
|PF
|PJ Washington
|PJ Washington
|C
|Dereck Lively*
|Daniel Gafford
Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyus Jones
|Tyus Jones
|SG
|Devin Booker
|Devin Booker
|SF
|Bradley Beal
|Bradley Beal
|PF
|Kevin Durant
|Kevin Durant
|C
|Jusuf Nurkic
|Jusuf Nurkic
Sacramento at LA Lakers
Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|De'Aaron Fox
|De'Aaron Fox
|SG
|Keon Ellis*
|Kevin Huerter
|SF
|DeMar DeRozan
|DeMar DeRozan
|PF
|Keegan Murray
|Keegan Murray
|C
|Domantas Sabonis
|Domantas Sabonis
Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|D'Angelo Russell
|D'Angelo Russell
|SG
|Austin Reaves
|Austin Reaves
|SF
|Rui Hachimura
|Rui Hachimura
|PF
|LeBron James
|LeBron James
|C
|Anthony Davis
|Anthony Davis
