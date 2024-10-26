Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Saturday 10/26/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.

An asterisk (*) indicates a new projected starter compared to the team's prior starting lineup.

Today's NBA Lineup Projections

LA Clippers at Denver

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG James Harden James Harden SG Terance Mann Terance Mann SF Norman Powell Norman Powell PF Derrick Jones Jr. Derrick Jones Jr. C Ivica Zubac Ivica Zubac

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jamal Murray Jamal Murray SG Christian Braun Christian Braun SF Michael Porter Jr. Michael Porter Jr. PF Aaron Gordon Aaron Gordon C Nikola Jokic Nikola Jokic

Cleveland at Washington

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Darius Garland Darius Garland SG Donovan Mitchell Donovan Mitchell SF Caris LeVert* Dean Wade PF Evan Mobley Evan Mobley C Jarrett Allen Jarrett Allen

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jordan Poole Jordan Poole SG Bilal Coulibaly Bilal Coulibaly SF Kyle Kuzma Carlton Carrington PF Alex Sarr Kyle Kuzma C Jonas Valanciunas* Alex Sarr

Miami at Charlotte

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Terry Rozier Terry Rozier SG Tyler Herro Tyler Herro SF Jimmy Butler Jimmy Butler PF Nikola Jovic Nikola Jovic C Bam Adebayo Bam Adebayo

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG LaMelo Ball LaMelo Ball SG Josh Green* Seth Curry SF Brandon Miller* Miles Bridges PF Miles Bridges Cody Martin C Mark Williams* Nick Richards

Boston at Detroit

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jrue Holiday Jrue Holiday SG Derrick White Derrick White SF Jaylen Brown Jaylen Brown PF Jayson Tatum Jayson Tatum C Al Horford Al Horford

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Cade Cunningham Cade Cunningham SG Jaden Ivey Jaden Ivey SF Malik Beasley* Tim Hardaway Jr. PF Tobias Harris Tobias Harris C Jalen Duren Jalen Duren

Oklahoma City at Chicago

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Cason Wallace* Isaiah Joe SF Luguentz Dort Luguentz Dort PF Jalen Williams Jalen Williams C Chet Holmgren Chet Holmgren

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Coby White Coby White SG Josh Giddey Josh Giddey SF Zach LaVine Zach LaVine PF Patrick Williams Patrick Williams C Nikola Vucevic Nikola Vucevic

Orlando at Memphis

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Suggs Jalen Suggs SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Franz Wagner Franz Wagner PF Paolo Banchero Paolo Banchero C Wendell Carter Jr. Wendell Carter Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Ja Morant Ja Morant SG Marcus Smart Marcus Smart SF Desmond Bane Desmond Bane PF Jaren Jackson Jr.* Santi Aldama C Zach Edey Zach Edey

Toronto at Minnesota

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Immanuel Quickley* Davion Mitchell SG Gradey Dick Gradey Dick SF RJ Barrett* Ochai Agbaji PF Scottie Barnes Scottie Barnes C Jakob Poeltl Jakob Poeltl

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Mike Conley Mike Conley SG Anthony Edwards Anthony Edwards SF Jaden McDaniels Jaden McDaniels PF Julius Randle Julius Randle C Rudy Gobert Rudy Gobert

Houston at San Antonio

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Fred VanVleet Fred VanVleet SG Jalen Green Jalen Green SF Dillon Brooks Dillon Brooks PF Jabari Smith Jabari Smith C Alperen Sengun Alperen Sengun

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Chris Paul Chris Paul SG Stephon Castle* Julian Champagnie SF Harrison Barnes Harrison Barnes PF Jeremy Sochan Jeremy Sochan C Victor Wembanyama Victor Wembanyama

Dallas at Phoenix

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Luka Doncic Luka Doncic SG Kyrie Irving Kyrie Irving SF Klay Thompson Klay Thompson PF PJ Washington PJ Washington C Dereck Lively* Daniel Gafford

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyus Jones Tyus Jones SG Devin Booker Devin Booker SF Bradley Beal Bradley Beal PF Kevin Durant Kevin Durant C Jusuf Nurkic Jusuf Nurkic

Sacramento at LA Lakers

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG De'Aaron Fox De'Aaron Fox SG Keon Ellis* Kevin Huerter SF DeMar DeRozan DeMar DeRozan PF Keegan Murray Keegan Murray C Domantas Sabonis Domantas Sabonis

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG D'Angelo Russell D'Angelo Russell SG Austin Reaves Austin Reaves SF Rui Hachimura Rui Hachimura PF LeBron James LeBron James C Anthony Davis Anthony Davis

