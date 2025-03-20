Today's Men's College Basketball Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets
The 2025 D1 men's college basketball tournament gets underway today with a slate of 16 games.
Find out when the start, how to watch them, what the betting odds are, and which bets stand out to our team here at FanDuel Research.
Today's Men's College Basketball Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets
Creighton (9) vs. Louisville (8)
- Start Time: 12:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Creighton vs. Louisville
High Point (13) vs. Purdue (4)
- Start Time: 12:40 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: truTV
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for High Point vs. Purdue
Montana (14) vs. Wisconsin (3)
- Start Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TNT
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Montana vs. Wisconsin
SIU Edwardsville (16) vs. Houston (1)
- Start Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TBS
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for SIU-Edwardsville vs. Houston
Alabama State (16) vs. Auburn (1)
- Start Time: 2:50 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Alabama State vs. Auburn
McNeese (2) vs. Clemson (5)
- Start Time: 3:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: truTV
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Clemson vs. McNeese
VCU (11) vs. BYU (6)
- Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TNT
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for VCU vs. BYU
Georgia (9) vs. Gonzaga (8)
- Start Time: 4:35 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TBS
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Georgia vs. Gonzaga
Wofford (15) vs. Tennessee (2)
- Start Time: 6:50 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TNT
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Tennessee vs. Wofford
Arkansas (10) vs. Kansas (7)
- Start Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Arkansas vs. Kansas
Yale (13) vs. Texas A&M (4)
- Start Time: 7:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TBS
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Yale vs. Texas A&M
Drake (11) vs. Missouri (6)
- Start Time: 7:35 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: truTV
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Drake vs. Missouri
Utah State (10) vs. UCLA (7)
- Start Time: 9:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TNT
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Utah State vs. UCLA
Nebraska Omaha (15) vs. St. John's (2)
- Start Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for St. John's vs. Omaha
UC San Diego (12) vs. Michigan (5)
- Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TBS
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for UC San Diego vs. Michigan
UNC Wilmington (14) vs. Texas Tech (3)
- Start Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: truTV
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for UNC Wilmington vs. Texas Tech
You can also download our FREE college basketball printable bracket.
