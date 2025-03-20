FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Today's Men's College Basketball Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

The 2025 D1 men's college basketball tournament gets underway today with a slate of 16 games.

Find out when the start, how to watch them, what the betting odds are, and which bets stand out to our team here at FanDuel Research.

On top of that, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a promo for customers betting on the tournament!

Get one Bet Back Token to use on any wager on any college basketball games taking place from now through March 23rd. See here for full terms and conditions.

Creighton (9) vs. Louisville (8)

  • Start Time: 12:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Creighton
@
Louisville
Mar 20 4:15pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Creighton vs. Louisville

High Point (13) vs. Purdue (4)

  • Start Time: 12:40 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: truTV

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

High Point
@
Purdue
Mar 20 4:40pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for High Point vs. Purdue

Montana (14) vs. Wisconsin (3)

  • Start Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: TNT

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Montana
@
Wisconsin
Mar 20 5:30pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Montana vs. Wisconsin

SIU Edwardsville (16) vs. Houston (1)

  • Start Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: TBS

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

SIU-Edwardsville
@
Houston
Mar 20 6:00pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for SIU-Edwardsville vs. Houston

Alabama State (16) vs. Auburn (1)

  • Start Time: 2:50 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Alabama State
@
Auburn
Mar 20 6:50pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Alabama State vs. Auburn

McNeese (2) vs. Clemson (5)

  • Start Time: 3:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: truTV

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

McNeese
@
Clemson
Mar 20 7:15pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Clemson vs. McNeese

VCU (11) vs. BYU (6)

  • Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: TNT

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

VCU
@
BYU
Mar 20 8:05pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for VCU vs. BYU

Georgia (9) vs. Gonzaga (8)

  • Start Time: 4:35 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: TBS

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Georgia
@
Gonzaga
Mar 20 8:35pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Georgia vs. Gonzaga

Wofford (15) vs. Tennessee (2)

  • Start Time: 6:50 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: TNT

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Wofford
@
Tennessee
Mar 20 10:50pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Tennessee vs. Wofford

Arkansas (10) vs. Kansas (7)

  • Start Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Arkansas
@
Kansas
Mar 20 11:10pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Arkansas vs. Kansas

Yale (13) vs. Texas A&M (4)

  • Start Time: 7:25 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: TBS

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Yale
@
Texas A&M
Mar 20 11:25pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Yale vs. Texas A&M

Drake (11) vs. Missouri (6)

  • Start Time: 7:35 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: truTV

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Drake
@
Missouri
Mar 20 11:35pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Drake vs. Missouri

Utah State (10) vs. UCLA (7)

  • Start Time: 9:25 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: TNT

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Utah State
@
UCLA
Mar 21 1:25am UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Utah State vs. UCLA

Nebraska Omaha (15) vs. St. John's (2)

  • Start Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Nebraska Omaha
@
St. John's
Mar 21 1:45am UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for St. John's vs. Omaha

UC San Diego (12) vs. Michigan (5)

  • Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: TBS

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

UC San Diego
@
Michigan
Mar 21 2:00am UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for UC San Diego vs. Michigan

UNC Wilmington (14) vs. Texas Tech (3)

  • Start Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: truTV

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

UNC Wilmington
@
Texas Tech
Mar 21 2:10am UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for UNC Wilmington vs. Texas Tech

You can also download our FREE college basketball printable bracket.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

