The 2025 D1 men's college basketball tournament gets underway today with a slate of 16 games.

Find out when the start, how to watch them, what the betting odds are

Today's Men's College Basketball Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets

Creighton (9) vs. Louisville (8)

Start Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Creighton @ Louisville Mar 20 4:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

High Point (13) vs. Purdue (4)

Start Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET TV Channel: truTV

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points High Point @ Purdue Mar 20 4:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Montana (14) vs. Wisconsin (3)

Start Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: TNT

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Montana @ Wisconsin Mar 20 5:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

SIU Edwardsville (16) vs. Houston (1)

Start Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

2:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: TBS

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points SIU-Edwardsville @ Houston Mar 20 6:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Alabama State (16) vs. Auburn (1)

Start Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

2:50 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Alabama State @ Auburn Mar 20 6:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

McNeese (2) vs. Clemson (5)

Start Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

3:15 p.m. ET TV Channel: truTV

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points McNeese @ Clemson Mar 20 7:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

VCU (11) vs. BYU (6)

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET TV Channel: TNT

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points VCU @ BYU Mar 20 8:05pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Georgia (9) vs. Gonzaga (8)

Start Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

4:35 p.m. ET TV Channel: TBS

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Georgia @ Gonzaga Mar 20 8:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Wofford (15) vs. Tennessee (2)

Start Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

6:50 p.m. ET TV Channel: TNT

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Wofford @ Tennessee Mar 20 10:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Arkansas (10) vs. Kansas (7)

Start Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Arkansas @ Kansas Mar 20 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Yale (13) vs. Texas A&M (4)

Start Time: 7:25 p.m. ET

7:25 p.m. ET TV Channel: TBS

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Yale @ Texas A&M Mar 20 11:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Drake (11) vs. Missouri (6)

Start Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET TV Channel: truTV

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Drake @ Missouri Mar 20 11:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Utah State (10) vs. UCLA (7)

Start Time: 9:25 p.m. ET

9:25 p.m. ET TV Channel: TNT

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Utah State @ UCLA Mar 21 1:25am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Nebraska Omaha (15) vs. St. John's (2)

Start Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Nebraska Omaha @ St. John's Mar 21 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

UC San Diego (12) vs. Michigan (5)

Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: TBS

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points UC San Diego @ Michigan Mar 21 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

UNC Wilmington (14) vs. Texas Tech (3)

Start Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET TV Channel: truTV

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points UNC Wilmington @ Texas Tech Mar 21 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

You can also download our FREE college basketball printable bracket.

