Timberwolves vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

Timberwolves vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNMT2 and FDSNX

The Washington Wizards (6-41) will attempt to end a 16-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (27-21) on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at Target Center as big, 15-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on MNMT2 and FDSNX. The point total is set at 221.5 for the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -15 221.5 -1000 +660

Timberwolves vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (87.4%)

Timberwolves vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread in a game 20 times this season (20-27-1).

The Wizards have 17 wins against the spread in 47 games this season.

This season, Timberwolves games have hit the over 26 times out of 47 chances.

Wizards games this season have hit the over on 24 of 47 set point totals (51.1%).

At home, Minnesota has a worse record against the spread (5-16-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (15-11-0).

The Timberwolves have exceeded the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 13 of 22 home matchups (59.1%). On the road, they have hit the over in 13 of 26 games (50%).

This year, Washington is 10-15-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-14-1 ATS (.318).

Looking at the over/under, Wizards games have gone over more often at home (13 of 25, 52%) than away (11 of 22, 50%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.6 points, 4.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.4 points, 10.1 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 64.8% from the floor (fifth in league).

Naz Reid is averaging 13.6 points, 1.8 assists and 5.1 boards.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Mike Conley is averaging 8 points, 2.6 boards and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole's numbers on the season are 20.7 points, 3.1 boards and 4.8 assists per game. He is also sinking 41.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.6 triples (sixth in league).

The Wizards receive 11.4 points per game from Jonas Valanciunas, plus 8 boards and 2.2 assists.

Bilal Coulibaly averages 12.2 points, 5 boards and 3.3 assists. He is sinking 41.6% of his shots from the field and 26.2% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.

The Wizards are receiving 8.6 points, 4 boards and 3.8 assists per game from Bub Carrington.

The Wizards are receiving 11.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Corey Kispert.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.