Houston vs BYU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

The BYU Cougars (17-5, 5-4 Big 12) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Houston Cougars (20-2, 8-1 Big 12) on February 7, 2026 at Marriott Center. The contest airs on ESPN.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. BYU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Arena: Marriott Center

Houston vs. BYU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: BYU win (50.3%)

Houston is a 1.5-point favorite against BYU on Saturday and the total is set at 149.5 points. Keep reading for some betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the outing.

Houston vs. BYU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston is 13-9-0 ATS this season.

BYU has covered nine times in 22 matchups with a spread this season.

Houston (13-9) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (59.1%) than BYU (1-3) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (25%).

When playing at home, the Houston Cougars sport a worse record against the spread (8-4-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (3-1-0).

Against the spread, the BYU Cougars have performed better at home (4-6-0) than away (1-4-0).

Houston has seven wins against the spread in nine conference games this season.

BYU has won twice against the spread in Big 12 action this year.

Houston vs. BYU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has come away with 16 wins in the 18 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Houston Cougars have a win-loss record of 16-1 when favored by -130 or better by bookmakers this year.

BYU has been the moneyline underdog a total of four times this season, and it has lost each of those games.

The BYU Cougars have not yet won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer in three chances.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 56.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston vs. BYU Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston averages 78.9 points per game (121st in college basketball) while allowing 61.4 per contest (second in college basketball). It has a +386 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 17.5 points per game.

Kingston Flemings is 149th in the nation with a team-high 17 points per game.

BYU puts up 86.7 points per game (18th in college basketball) while giving up 73 per outing (163rd in college basketball). It has a +301 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 13.7 points per game.

BYU's leading scorer, AJ Dybantsa, is first in the country, scoring 23.9 points per game.

The Houston Cougars win the rebound battle by 4.5 boards on average. They collect 33 rebounds per game, which ranks 144th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.5 per contest.

Chris Cenac Jr. leads the team with 7.8 rebounds per game (87th in college basketball play).

The BYU Cougars grab 36.1 rebounds per game (36th in college basketball) while conceding 29.5 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.6 boards per game.

Keba Keita tops the team with 7.7 rebounds per game (93rd in college basketball).

Houston ranks 50th in college basketball by averaging 104.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is third in college basketball, allowing 81.1 points per 100 possessions.

The BYU Cougars' 106.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in college basketball, and the 90 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 78th in college basketball.

