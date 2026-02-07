2026 Olympics Men's Ice Hockey Odds: Who Are the Favorites?

The men's ice hockey competition in the Winter Olympics starts on February 11th.

Which teams have the best chance to bring home the gold?

Here are the men's Olympics hockey odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Olympics Hockey Odds

Team Odds Canada +120 USA +210 Sweden +600 Finland +1100 Czechia +1600 Switzerland +3000 Germany +5500 View Full Table ChevronDown

