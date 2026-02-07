FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Super Bowl

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

2026 Olympics Men's Ice Hockey Odds: Who Are the Favorites?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Subscribe to our newsletter

2026 Olympics Men's Ice Hockey Odds: Who Are the Favorites?

The men's ice hockey competition in the Winter Olympics starts on February 11th.

Which teams have the best chance to bring home the gold?

Here are the men's Olympics hockey odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Olympics Hockey Odds

Full Olympics hockey odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team
Odds
Canada+120
USA+210
Sweden+600
Finland+1100
Czechia+1600
Switzerland+3000
Germany+5500

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup