Miami (OH) vs Marshall College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

The Marshall Thundering Herd (15-8) will attempt to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (23-0) on February 7, 2026 at Cam Henderson Center.

Miami (OH) vs. Marshall Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Arena: Cam Henderson Center

Miami (OH) vs. Marshall Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Miami (OH) win (60.7%)

Before placing a wager on Saturday's Miami (OH)-Marshall spread (Miami (OH) -3.5) or total (161.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Miami (OH) vs. Marshall: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has covered 14 times in 20 matchups with a spread this season.

Marshall has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Miami (OH) is 9-6 against the spread compared to the 3-3 ATS record Marshall puts up as a 3.5-point underdog.

At home, the RedHawks own a worse record against the spread (6-4-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (7-2-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Thundering Herd have a lower winning percentage at home (.250, 3-9-0 record) than on the road (.500, 5-5-0).

Miami (OH) vs. Marshall: Moneyline Betting Stats

Miami (OH) has been listed as the moneyline favorite 16 times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The RedHawks have not lost in 15 games this year when favored by -164 or better on the moneyline.

Marshall has been the underdog on the moneyline eight total times this season. Marshall has gone 4-4 in those games.

The Thundering Herd have a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami (OH) has a 62.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami (OH) vs. Marshall Head-to-Head Comparison

Miami (OH) averages 92.8 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 74.3 per outing (200th in college basketball). It has a +426 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 18.5 points per game.

Brant Byers ranks 272nd in the nation with a team-high 15.2 points per game.

Marshall is outscoring opponents by six points per game, with a +138 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.2 points per game (99th in college basketball) and allows 74.2 per outing (197th in college basketball).

Wyatt Fricks is 319th in the nation with a team-leading 14.6 points per game.

The RedHawks are 131st in the country at 33.2 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 more than the 29.1 their opponents average.

Eian Elmer leads the team with 5.9 rebounds per game (306th in college basketball play).

The 34.7 rebounds per game the Thundering Herd accumulate rank 68th in college basketball, 2.8 more than the 31.9 their opponents grab.

Matt Van Komen is 99th in the country with 7.6 rebounds per game, leading the Thundering Herd.

Miami (OH) ranks first in college basketball by averaging 114.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 117th in college basketball, allowing 91.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Thundering Herd average 99.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (136th in college basketball), and give up 92.1 points per 100 possessions (127th in college basketball).

