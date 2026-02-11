Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 11

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: KUNP and FDSN

The Portland Trail Blazers (26-28) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (33-22) after losing three road games in a row. The Timberwolves are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. The point total for the matchup is 237.5.

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -7.5 237.5 -270 +220

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (80.4%)

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have registered a 25-30-0 record against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have 29 wins against the spread in 54 games this year.

This season, Timberwolves games have hit the over 27 times out of 54 chances.

Trail Blazers games this year have gone over the point total 51.9% of the time (28 out of 54 games with a set point total).

Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread on the road (13-14-0) than it has in home games (12-16-0).

Looking at point totals, the Timberwolves hit the over less often at home, as they've eclipsed the total nine times in 28 opportunities this season (32.1%). In away games, they have hit the over 18 times in 27 opportunities (66.7%).

Portland has performed better against the spread at home (17-12-0) than on the road (12-13-0) this year.

Trail Blazers games have gone above the over/under more often at home (18 times out of 29) than on the road (10 of 25) this year.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 22 points, 7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the field and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 29.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 49.2% from the field and 39.7% from downtown, with an average of 3.4 made treys (fifth in league).

Rudy Gobert averages 10.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Naz Reid is averaging 14.2 points, 6.4 boards and 2.5 assists.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 13 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 25.5 points, 7.2 boards and 6.7 assists. He is also draining 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.

The Trail Blazers are getting 11.5 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Donovan Clingan.

Per game, Toumani Camara provides the Trail Blazers 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Jerami Grant averages 19 points, 3.5 boards and 2.4 assists. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest.

Per game, Vit Krejci provides the Trail Blazers 8.9 points, 2 rebounds and 1.5 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

