Jazz vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 11

Jazz vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and NBCS-CA

The Utah Jazz (17-37) are favored (by 6.5 points) to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (12-43) on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET. The matchup has a point total of 235.5.

Jazz vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jazz -6.5 235.5 -245 +200

Jazz vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jazz win (61.5%)

Jazz vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Jazz have covered the spread in a game 30 times this season (30-24-0).

The Kings are 20-33-2 against the spread this year.

Jazz games have gone over the total 32 times out of 55 chances this season.

Kings games this season have eclipsed the over/under 26 times in 55 opportunities (47.3%).

Utah owns an identical winning percentage against the spread in home games (.556) as it does on the road.

The Jazz have exceeded the total more often at home, hitting the over in 19 of 27 home matchups (70.4%). In road games, they have hit the over in 13 of 27 games (48.1%).

Against the spread, Sacramento has been better at home (11-16-1) than away (9-17-1).

In terms of the over/under, Kings games have gone over more frequently at home (14 of 28, 50%) than away (12 of 27, 44.4%).

Jazz Leaders

Lauri Markkanen averages 26.9 points, 7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 19.3 points, 5.7 boards and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 11 points, 10.4 boards and 4.8 assists, shooting 50% from the field.

Kyle Filipowski is averaging 9.7 points, 6.7 boards and 2 assists.

Isaiah Collier is averaging 10.3 points, 7.2 assists and 2.7 boards.

Kings Leaders

Per game, DeMar DeRozan gives the Kings 18.7 points, 3.2 boards and 3.8 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Maxime Raynaud's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He is draining 55.5% of his shots from the field.

Precious Achiuwa's numbers on the season are 7.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is making 49.8% of his shots from the field.

Nique Clifford's numbers on the season are 6.6 points, 3 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He is draining 40.8% of his shots from the floor.

The Kings are getting 5.4 points, 7.6 boards and 1.2 assists per game from Dylan Cardwell.

