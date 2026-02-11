Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 11

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (20-32) are heavy underdogs (by 14 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (34-20) on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 236.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -14 236.5 -621 +460

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (73.3%)

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 31-23-0 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have 23 wins against the spread in 52 games this year.

This season, 34 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total out of 52 chances.

Grizzlies games this year have eclipsed the over/under 25 times in 52 opportunities (48.1%).

At home, Denver owns a worse record against the spread (12-13-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (19-10-0).

The Nuggets have gone over the total in 15 of 25 home games (60%). They've fared better in away games, topping the total in 19 of 29 matchups (65.5%).

Against the spread, Memphis has had better results on the road (12-13-1) than at home (11-15-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Grizzlies' games have finished above the over/under at home (53.8%, 14 of 26) than on the road (42.3%, 11 of 26).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 28.8 points, 12.2 boards and 10.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is averaging 25.8 points, 7.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 14 points, 2.6 boards and 1.3 assists.

Bruce Brown is averaging 7.5 points, 4 boards and 2.1 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 9.1 points, 1.3 assists and 5.2 boards.

Grizzlies Leaders

Cedric Coward averages 13.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is also draining 46.8% of his shots from the field and 34% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Santi Aldama averages 14 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is also draining 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.

The Grizzlies receive 11.8 points per game from Cam Spencer, plus 2.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

The Grizzlies are getting 12 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jaylen Wells.

The Grizzlies receive 8.5 points per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, plus 2.4 boards and 2.7 assists.

