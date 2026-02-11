Hornets vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 11

Hornets vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (25-29) host the Atlanta Hawks (26-29) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Spectrum Center, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. The Hawks are 6-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5.

Hornets vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -6 232.5 -230 +190

Hornets vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hornets win (66.6%)

Hornets vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hornets have put together a record of 31-22-1 against the spread this season.

The Hawks have 26 wins against the spread in 55 games this year.

This season, Hornets games have hit the over 21 times out of 55 chances.

Hawks games this season have hit the over on 29 of 55 set point totals (52.7%).

When playing at home, Charlotte sports a worse record against the spread (13-11-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (18-11-0).

The Hornets have exceeded the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in eight of 25 home matchups (32%). In away games, they have hit the over in 13 of 29 games (44.8%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.360, 9-16-0 record) than away (.567, 17-13-0).

Hawks games have gone above the over/under 44% of the time at home (11 of 25), and 60% of the time away (18 of 30).

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges averages 18.2 points, 6.1 boards and 3.5 assists.

Kon Knueppel's numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 5.5 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 42.8% from downtown, with an average of 3.4 made treys (fifth in NBA).

LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Brandon Miller is averaging 20.4 points, 4.6 boards and 3.3 assists.

Moussa Diabate's numbers on the season are 8.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 63.2% from the field.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 23.4 points, 10.6 boards and 8.2 assists per game. He is also sinking 50.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

The Hawks receive 20.3 points per game from Nickeil Alexander-Walker, plus 3.6 boards and 3.7 assists.

The Hawks are getting 11.4 points, 6.5 boards and 6.2 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

The Hawks are receiving 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Onyeka Okongwu.

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He is draining 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 triples.

