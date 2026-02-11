Pelicans vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 11

Pelicans vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: FDSSUN, Gulf Coast Sports, WVUE, and Pelicans+

The New Orleans Pelicans (15-40) are favored by 1.5 points against the Miami Heat (28-27) on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSUN, Gulf Coast Sports, WVUE, and Pelicans+. The point total is set at 231.5 for the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -1.5 231.5 -120 +102

Pelicans vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (63.8%)

Pelicans vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Pelicans have covered the spread in a matchup 30 times this season (30-24-1).

The Heat have played 55 games, with 31 wins against the spread.

This season, 27 of the Pelicans' games have gone over the point total.

The Heat have gone over the point total 50.9% of the time this season (28 of 55 games with a set point total).

New Orleans has a better record against the spread at home (17-11-0) than it does on the road (13-13-1).

At home, the Pelicans go over the total 53.6% of the time (15 of 28 games). They've hit the over in 44.4% of road games (12 of 27 contests).

This year, Miami is 14-13-0 at home against the spread (.519 winning percentage). On the road, it is 17-10-1 ATS (.607).

In terms of the over/under, Heat games have finished over 14 of 27 times at home (51.9%), and 14 of 28 away (50%).

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III is averaging 22.2 points, 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (seventh in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Derik Queen is averaging 12.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Zion Williamson averages 21.5 points, 6.2 boards and 3.5 assists.

Saddiq Bey's numbers on the season are 16.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Jeremiah Fears' numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 32.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Heat Leaders

Per game, Bam Adebayo provides the Heat 18.3 points, 9.8 boards and 2.8 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

The Heat are getting 15.9 points, 5 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Andrew Wiggins.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 15.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He is draining 50.7% of his shots from the floor.

Kel'el Ware's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He is draining 53.4% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

The Heat are receiving 9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game from Davion Mitchell.

