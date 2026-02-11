Cavaliers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 11

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and MNMT

The Cleveland Cavaliers (33-21) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (14-38) on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at Rocket Arena as big, 18.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSOH and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under set at 235.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -18.5 235.5 -1408 +830

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (88.5%)

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 23-31-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards are 22-30-0 against the spread this year.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total 25 times out of 52 chances this season.

Wizards games this season have hit the over on 26 of 52 set point totals (50%).

In home games, Cleveland owns a worse record against the spread (10-18-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (13-13-0).

The Cavaliers have gone over the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in 11 of 28 home matchups (39.3%). In road games, they have hit the over in 14 of 26 games (53.8%).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .444 (12-15-0). On the road, it is .400 (10-15-0).

Wizards games have gone above the over/under less often at home (13 times out of 27) than away (13 of 25) this season.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 29 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the field and 37.7% from downtown, with an average of 3.7 made treys (second in league).

James Harden averages 25.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 35.1% from downtown, with 3.1 made treys per game.

Jarrett Allen averages 14.5 points, 8.3 boards and 2 assists.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 14 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Dennis Schroder's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 3 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 40.3% from the field and 32.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, Alex Sarr provides the Wizards 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 2 blocks (second in NBA).

Kyshawn George's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He is draining 44.4% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 treys.

Bub Carrington averages 10.2 points, 3.5 boards and 4.6 assists. He is sinking 40.1% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

Justin Champagnie averages 7.7 points, 5.7 boards and 1.1 assists. He is sinking 49.8% of his shots from the floor.

The Wizards get 12.9 points per game from Tre Johnson, plus 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.