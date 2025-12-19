Timberwolves vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 19

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, December 19, 2025

Friday, December 19, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Oklahoma City Thunder (25-2) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-10) after winning eight home road in a row. The Thunder are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, December 19, 2025. The over/under is set at 229.5 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -8.5 229.5 -355 +285

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (55.1%)

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 15 times over 27 games with a set spread.

The Timberwolves have 10 wins against the spread in 27 games this season.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over 15 times.

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the over/under 48.1% of the time this season (13 of 27 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread at home (8-6-0) than it has in road affairs (7-6-0).

In home games, the Thunder eclipse the total 57.1% of the time (eight of 14 games). They've hit the over in 53.8% of away games (seven of 13 contests).

Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .357 (5-9-0). Away, it is .385 (5-8-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Timberwolves' games have finished above the over/under at home (35.7%, five of 14) than on the road (61.5%, eight of 13).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.4 points, 4.7 boards and 6.4 assists, shooting 55.9% from the field and 43.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 8 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 57.7% from the field (10th in league) and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Ajay Mitchell averages 14.1 points, 3.5 boards and 3.7 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 12.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Cason Wallace averages 8.3 points, 3 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 43.2% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 23 points, 7.2 boards and 5.7 assists for the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are receiving 28.7 points, 4.9 boards and 3.8 assists per game from Anthony Edwards.

Per game, Rudy Gobert gets the Timberwolves 11.6 points, 10.5 boards and 2 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks (sixth in NBA).

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 14 points, 6.1 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He is making 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

The Timberwolves are receiving 15.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jaden McDaniels.

