Timberwolves vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 8

Timberwolves vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, December 8, 2025

Monday, December 8, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Peacock, FDSN, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-8) are heavily favored (-10) to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (13-10) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, December 8, 2025 at Target Center. The matchup airs on Peacock, FDSN, AZFamily, and Suns+. The matchup's over/under is set at 227.5.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -10 227.5 -405 +320

Timberwolves vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (71.7%)

Timberwolves vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread eight times in 23 games with a set spread.

The Suns are 14-7-2 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Timberwolves have hit the over 12 times this season.

The Suns have hit the over 47.8% of the time this season (11 of 23 games with a set point total).

Minnesota has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered four times in 11 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered four times in 12 opportunities in road games.

When playing at home, the Timberwolves exceed the over/under 45.5% of the time (five of 11 games). They hit the over more often on the road, topping the total in 58.3% of games (seven of 12).

Phoenix's winning percentage against the spread at home is .667 (8-3-1). Away, it is .545 (6-4-1).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Suns' games have finished above the over/under at home (33.3%, four of 12) than away (63.6%, seven of 11).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 23 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 28.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.8% from the field and 41.6% from downtown, with an average of 3.4 made treys (sixth in league).

Rudy Gobert averages 11 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 73.4% from the field (first in league).

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 16 points, 4.7 boards and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1 block.

Naz Reid averages 13.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 39.4% from downtown, with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Suns Leaders

Collin Gillespie's numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 3.7 boards and 4.9 assists per game. He is also sinking 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples.

The Suns are receiving 12.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Mark Williams.

Royce O'Neale averages 10.8 points, 5.3 boards and 2.9 assists. He is draining 42% of his shots from the floor and 40.8% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per game.

Dillon Brooks' numbers on the season are 22.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He is sinking 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 31% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 treys.

The Suns get 17.3 points per game from Grayson Allen, plus 2.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.