Timberwolves vs. Suns NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 23

Timberwolves vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: TNT

The Minnesota Timberwolves take a 1-0 series lead into Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Timberwolves are favored by 3 points in the matchup, which airs on TNT at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 212 points.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -3 -110 -112 212 -110 -110 -144 +122

Timberwolves vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (66.3%)

Timberwolves vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 40 times over 82 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Suns are 35-45-2 this year.

This season, Timberwolves games have hit the over 41 times.

Suns games this season have gone over the total in 37 of 82 opportunities (45.1%).

When playing at home, Minnesota owns a worse record against the spread (18-22-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (22-18-1).

At home, the Timberwolves eclipse the total 46.3% of the time (19 of 41 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, exceeding the total in 53.7% of games (22 of 41).

Against the spread, Phoenix has had better results away (19-21-1) than at home (16-24-1).

In terms of the over/under, Suns games have finished over less frequently at home (18 of 41, 43.9%) than on the road (19 of 41, 46.3%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards averages 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Rudy Gobert averages 14 points, 12.9 boards and 1.3 assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 50.4% from the floor and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Naz Reid is averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Mike Conley is averaging 11.4 points, 2.9 boards and 5.9 assists.

Suns Leaders

Kevin Durant averages 27.1 points, 6.6 boards and 5 assists. He is also sinking 52.3% of his shots from the floor and 41.3% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

The Suns are getting 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game from Devin Booker.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He is sinking 51% of his shots from the floor.

The Suns get 13.5 points per game from Grayson Allen, plus 3.9 boards and 3 assists.

Bradley Beal's numbers on the season are 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. He is sinking 51.3% of his shots from the field and 43% from beyond the arc (sixth in league), with an average of 1.9 treys.

