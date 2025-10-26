Timberwolves vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Sunday, October 26, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSIN and FDSN

The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) are heavy, 12.5-point favorites against the Indiana Pacers (0-2) on Sunday, October 26, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSIN and FDSN. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -12.5 228.5 -592 +430

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (70.5%)

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Timberwolves compiled a 39-42-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, 45 Timberwolves games hit the over.

In 82 Pacers games last season, 44 of them went over the total.

Minnesota sported a worse record against the spread when playing at home (17-23-1) than it did on the road (22-19-0) last season.

In 2024-25 against the spread, Indiana had a better winning percentage at home (.463, 19-21-1 record) than on the road (.439, 18-22-1).

Timberwolves Leaders

Per game, Anthony Edwards provided points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists last year. He also delivered 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Julius Randle collected 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He sank 48.5% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Rudy Gobert's numbers last season were 12 points, 10.9 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. He made 66.9% of his shots from the field (third in league).

Naz Reid posted 14.2 points, 6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He drained 46.2% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

Jaden McDaniels collected 12.2 points, 5.7 boards and 2 assists per contest, plus 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers last season were 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 38.8% from downtown, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers.

Pascal Siakam posted 20.2 points, 6.9 boards and 3.4 assists last year. Defensively, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Bennedict Mathurin posted 16.1 points last season, plus 1.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

T.J. McConnell recorded 9.1 points, 2.4 boards and 4.4 assists.

Obi Toppin posted 10.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

