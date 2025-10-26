Timberwolves vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26
Timberwolves vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Coverage: FDSIN and FDSN
The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) are heavy, 12.5-point favorites against the Indiana Pacers (0-2) on Sunday, October 26, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSIN and FDSN. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.
Timberwolves vs. Pacers Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Timberwolves
|-12.5
|228.5
|-592
|+430
Timberwolves vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Timberwolves win (70.5%)
Timberwolves vs. Pacers Betting Trends
- The Timberwolves compiled a 39-42-1 ATS record last year.
- Last season, 45 Timberwolves games hit the over.
- In 82 Pacers games last season, 44 of them went over the total.
- Minnesota sported a worse record against the spread when playing at home (17-23-1) than it did on the road (22-19-0) last season.
- In 2024-25 against the spread, Indiana had a better winning percentage at home (.463, 19-21-1 record) than on the road (.439, 18-22-1).
Timberwolves Leaders
- Per game, Anthony Edwards provided points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists last year. He also delivered 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Julius Randle collected 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He sank 48.5% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.
- Rudy Gobert's numbers last season were 12 points, 10.9 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. He made 66.9% of his shots from the field (third in league).
- Naz Reid posted 14.2 points, 6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He drained 46.2% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.
- Jaden McDaniels collected 12.2 points, 5.7 boards and 2 assists per contest, plus 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks.
Pacers Leaders
- Tyrese Haliburton's numbers last season were 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 38.8% from downtown, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers.
- Pascal Siakam posted 20.2 points, 6.9 boards and 3.4 assists last year. Defensively, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Bennedict Mathurin posted 16.1 points last season, plus 1.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds.
- T.J. McConnell recorded 9.1 points, 2.4 boards and 4.4 assists.
- Obi Toppin posted 10.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
