NFL Mock Draft First Round: What Should You Expect From Thursday's Round 1?

The 2026 NFL Draft is just days away, with Round 1 kicking off on April 23 in Pittsburgh.

For Thursday's first round, which teams are slated to pick where?

Here's a full list for all 32 Round 1 picks (as of Monday afternoon).

NFL Draft Mock Draft First Round 2026

1) Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB

Mendoza is the consensus top player in this class and the Raiders' long-awaited franchise quarterback answer. The Indiana standout won the Heisman Trophy and a national championship, proving he can handle a major stage, and his smart decision-making should translate quickly to the pro game with Kirk Cousins on hand to ease the transition.

2) New York Jets: David Bailey, EDGE

With Mendoza off the board, the Jets wisely pivot to fixing their pass rush — New York ranked dead-last in the NFL in pressure rate (15%) and recorded just 26 sacks in 2025. Bailey's explosive first step and motor give defensive-minded head coach Aaron Glenn a genuine difference-maker to build around.

3) Arizona Cardinals: Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE

The Cardinals also need a quarterback after parting ways with Kyler Murray, but no viable option exists this high on the board. Instead, they address a pass rush that ranked among the league's worst, landing the freakishly athletic Reese, who posted elite testing numbers at the combine and projects as a versatile weapon on any front.

4) Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love, RB

Tony Pollard is heading into the final year of his deal at age 29, and the Titans have lacked an offensive focal point since Derrick Henry's departure. Love — a physical, explosive runner with legitimate receiving chops out of the backfield — gives second-year QB Cam Ward a genuine weapon and could emerge as the centerpiece of Tennessee's offense for years to come.

5) New York Giants: Francis Mauigoa, OT/G

The Giants have their franchise quarterback in Jaxson Dart and explosive weapons in Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo, but the offensive line remains the weak link. Mauigoa is a bulldozer with the versatility to play tackle or guard and could immediately upgrade a unit that cost Dart far too many pressures in 2025.

6) Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR

No matter who lines up under center in Cleveland, the Browns desperately need a legitimate receiving threat — and the Ohio State wideout's vertical ability, route-running polish, and big-play upside make him a natural fit. Tate is the type of alpha receiver the Browns haven't had since their pre-rebuild days, and the regional connection to Columbus makes this a slam dunk.

7) Washington Commanders: Mansoor Delane, CB

Washington allowed more total yards than any team in the NFL in 2025, and cornerback is the most pressing need on a defense that GM Adam Peters is trying to overhaul. Delane's elite speed and ball skills allow Dan Quinn to deploy true press-man coverage, which is the defensive identity Quinn has always wanted to establish.

8) New Orleans Saints: Caleb Downs, S

Downs may be the most complete safety prospect since Kyle Hamilton, combining ball-hawking instincts with sideline-to-sideline range and the ability to lock down slot receivers in coverage. The Saints' secondary has been a liability, and adding a player of Downs' intelligence and versatility gives defensive coordinator Joe Woods a true difference-maker in the back end.

9) Kansas City Chiefs: Spencer Fano, OL

Patrick Mahomes absorbed a career-high amount of punishment in 2025 while dealing with knee issues, and the offensive line remains the only real vulnerability on an otherwise loaded roster. Fano is the second-best offensive line prospect in the class — a powerful, technically sound blocker who should step in as a Day 1 starter and stabilize a unit that must protect a $250M quarterback.

10) New York Giants: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE

The Giants are picking here after flipping Dexter Lawrence for this selection, and they use it to upgrade their defensive line. Bain's explosiveness off the edge is rare — despite shorter-than-average arms, his burst and motor project as elite at the next level, and the Giants need pass rush help everywhere they can find it.

11) Miami Dolphins: Monroe Freeling, OT

Miami is entering a full rebuild under a new regime, and the offensive line needs a foundational piece. Freeling is as complete a tackle prospect as you'll find in this class — long, athletic, and experienced at both left and right tackle in the SEC — and his toughness (he played through a significant ankle injury in 2025) is exactly what a rebuilding franchise wants to invest in.

12) Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, LB

Dallas allowed the most points and passing yards in the NFL in 2025, and trading Micah Parsons only deepened the defensive hole. Styles is a generational athlete — a 10.0 Relative Athletic Score — who can match up with running backs and tight ends in coverage while also disrupting the quarterback. The Cowboys desperately need a linebacker who can be the face of a rebuilt defense.

13) Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon, WR

Matthew Stafford isn't getting any younger, and the Rams' front office has never shied from aggressive moves to win now. Lemon — a Southern California native who played at USC — brings elite separation skills and big-play ability that would give Puka Nacua a true complement on the outside and give Sean McVay one of the league's most dynamic receiver duos.

14) Baltimore Ravens: Jordyn Tyson, WR

Baltimore's offense has always needed an elite outside receiver to unlock the full ceiling of Lamar Jackson's game, and Tyson's dynamic route-running and yards-after-catch ability make him that player. The Ravens' receiver room has historically been a weak point relative to the rest of their roster, and Tyson is the kind of contested-catch threat who could thrive in Todd Monken's system.

15) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE

The Buccaneers ranked in the bottom third of the league in pressure rate last season despite a respectable sack total, and getting to opposing quarterbacks more consistently is the priority in Tampa. Mesidor brings relentless motor and power to set the edge and collapse the pocket — exactly the kind of disruptive presence the Bucs need opposite their existing pass rush personnel.

16) New York Jets: Kayden McDonald, DT

With their second first-round pick — acquired via trade from Indianapolis — the Jets continue building Aaron Glenn's defense by targeting a dominant interior presence. McDonald is a powerful, technically sound 3-tech who can penetrate gaps and collapse the pocket from the inside, complementing the pass rush they added with Bailey at No. 2.

17) Detroit Lions: Jermod McCoy, CB

Detroit took a step back in 2025 largely because of secondary breakdowns, and McCoy — who has the speed, length, and ball skills to be a shutdown corner — is the premier available option at the position. He did miss the 2025 season recovering from a torn ACL, but his pre-injury tape shows a player who could have easily cracked the top 10, making this outstanding value.

18) Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S

The Vikings are moving on from Harrison Smith's era at safety and need a long-term answer at the position. Thieneman is a twitchy, instinctive playmaker from Oregon who diagnoses plays quickly and excels in both zone and single-high coverage schemes — a perfect fit for what Minnesota wants to do defensively as they transition to a new core.

19) Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE

Bryce Young finally has a true No. 1 receiver in Tetairoa McMillan, but outside of that, the Panthers' passing game remains thin. Sadiq is a matchup nightmare — a 6'5" tight end with receiver-caliber athleticism — who gives the Panthers' offense a second legitimate weapon defenses must account for, which in turn creates more space for McMillan to operate.

20) Dallas Cowboys: Keldric Faulk, EDGE

Dallas used their first pick to address linebacker, and they use their second to get after the quarterback — a sensible strategy for a defense that surrendered the most yards in football. Faulk's bend, length, and non-stop motor project as an NFL starter from day one, and pairing him with Styles gives the Cowboys a legitimate defensive core to build around.

21) Pittsburgh Steelers: Omar Cooper Jr., WR

Pittsburgh is hosting the draft, and taking a wideout from the national champion Indiana Hoosiers — the team of the No. 1 pick — will have Acrisure Stadium rocking. Practically speaking, the Steelers desperately need a receiver who can stretch the field and take pressure off D.K. Metcalf, and Cooper's speed, route running, and big-game experience make him a natural fit.

22) Los Angeles Chargers: Kadyn Proctor, OT

Justin Herbert absorbed 54 sacks in 2025 — tied for the most in the league — and protecting the franchise quarterback has to be the Chargers' first priority. Proctor is a mauler in the run game with good length and foot quickness in pass protection, and if he falls to No. 22, Los Angeles would be getting elite value on a position of urgent need.

23) Philadelphia Eagles: Blake Miller, OT

The Eagles' identity has always been built up front, and Howie Roseman won't pass on an opportunity to keep that standard. Philadelphia's offensive line slipped a bit in 2025 without Jason Kelce's leadership and depth, and Miller — a smooth, technically precise tackle from Clemson — fits exactly the kind of smart, scheme-sound blocker the Eagles covet in their system.

24) Cleveland Browns: Peter Woods, DT

After addressing the receiving corps with pick No. 6, Cleveland turns to defense with their second first-round selection, targeting a tone-setter on the interior. Woods is a relentless disruptor with an explosive get-off who projects as a gap-wrecker in the pros — a critical addition for a Browns defense that needs playmakers in the middle to complement Myles Garrett.

25) Chicago Bears: Max Iheanachor, OT

Caleb Williams took a meaningful step forward in 2025, but the Bears still need to invest in the infrastructure around him if they want him to keep developing. Iheanachor is a physically imposing tackle from Arizona State who can stabilize the right side of Chicago's offensive line and give Williams the clean pockets he needs to continue his growth as a franchise quarterback.

26) Buffalo Bills: Cashius Howell, EDGE

Buffalo addressed its biggest offensive need by acquiring D.J. Moore, and now turns to fixing a pass rush that lost Von Miller and relied on an aging Joey Bosa last year. Howell has the motor, athleticism, and bend to step in immediately across from Greg Rousseau and give the Bills' defense the bookend pass rushers it needs to be an elite unit again.

27) Arizona Cardinals: Ty Simpson, QB

Via a deal with the 49ers, the Cardinals trade up from their Day 2 slot to leapfrog the rest of the league and land their franchise quarterback. Simpson — a natural leader with impressive arm talent and mobility — is the consensus top QB remaining on the board, and Arizona's new regime makes the aggressive move to secure the centerpiece of their rebuild after parting ways with Kyler Murray.

28) Houston Texans: Elijah Roberts, EDGE

C.J. Stroud's supporting cast is strong, but Houston's pass rush has struggled to generate consistent pressure without a true alpha off the edge. Roberts is an ascending prospect with elite athleticism and a rapidly developing pass-rush arsenal — his production at SMU flew under the radar but his combine showing turned heads, and the Texans' scheme is an ideal fit for his skill set.

29) Kansas City Chiefs: Trey Amos, CB

Kansas City needs cornerback help after Trent McDuffie's departure, and the Chiefs add a second defensive piece with their second first-round pick. Amos is a long, physical corner who plays with discipline and doesn't allow opposing receivers to get comfortable — exactly the kind of cover man Andy Reid needs to keep defenses from being the weak link on a perennial contender.

30) Miami Dolphins: Denzel Boston, WR

With their second first-round selection, Miami continues stockpiling young talent for their rebuild. Boston is a physical, contested-catch receiver who wins at the point of attack and excels as a blocker in the run game — a different skill set than the speedier receivers already on the roster — and his toughness and reliability give Miami's new offensive staff a versatile piece to build around.

31) New England Patriots: Eli Stowers, TE

New England has long needed a receiving tight end in the mold of Rob Gronkowski, and Stowers — the Mackey Award winner and two-time All-SEC selection — is the premier blocking-and-receiving tight end in this class behind Sadiq. His size, football IQ, and ability to win in traffic make him perfectly suited for the complexity of New England's offensive system, and at 6'4" he gives the Patriots a legitimate red zone weapon they've sorely lacked.

32) Seattle Seahawks: Darius Thomas, EDGE

The Seahawks lost Boye Mafe in free agency and have Derick Hall and Uchenna Nwosu both heading into contract years, so adding a young edge rusher is the clear priority. Thomas overcomes below-average length with elite speed and bend — his ability to win with a dip around the corner gives Seattle a high-ceiling developmental piece to complement their existing pass rush rotation.

PICK TEAM NOTES 1 Las Vegas Raiders 2 New York Jets 3 Arizona Cardinals 4 Tennessee Titans 5 New York Giants 6 Cleveland Browns 7 Washington Commanders View Full Table ChevronDown

Five teams — Atlanta, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Denver, and Jacksonville — do not hold their own first-round pick in 2026, all due to previous draft-day trades.

When Is the 2026 NFL Draft?

Draft Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Round 1: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Thursday, April 23, 2026 Rounds 2–3: Friday, April 24, 2026

Friday, April 24, 2026 Rounds 4–7: Saturday, April 25, 2026

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.



