Timberwolves vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Tuesday, December 23, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN and MSG

The New York Knicks (20-8) are 7-point underdogs as they look to extend a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-10) on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 at Target Center. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSN and MSG. The over/under is 224.5 for the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -7 224.5 -240 +198

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (60.1%)

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 11 times in 29 games with a set spread.

In the Knicks' 28 games this year, they have 16 wins against the spread.

This season, 13 of the Timberwolves' games have gone over the point total out of 28 chances.

Knicks games this year have hit the over on 15 of 28 set point totals (53.6%).

Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread on the road (5-8-0) than it has in home games (6-10-0).

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the total less consistently at home, hitting the over in five of 16 home matchups (31.2%). In away games, they have hit the over in eight of 13 games (61.5%).

Against the spread, New York has been better at home (13-3-0) than away (3-8-1).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Knicks' games have finished above the over/under at home (56.2%, nine of 16) than on the road (50%, six of 12).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 22.5 points, 5.6 assists and 7.2 rebounds.

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 28.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 40.4% from downtown, with an average of 3.3 made treys (eighth in NBA).

Rudy Gobert is averaging 11.5 points, 2 assists and 10.9 rebounds.

Naz Reid is averaging 13.9 points, 2.4 assists and 6.1 boards.

Donte DiVincenzo averages 14 points, 4.4 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest (10th in league).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.6 points, 11.6 boards and 3.1 assists for the Knicks.

Mikal Bridges' numbers on the season are 17 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is sinking 52.9% of his shots from the field and 43% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 treys.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He is making 50.4% of his shots from the field and 39% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Jordan Clarkson averages 9.9 points, 2 boards and 1.5 assists. He is making 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Per game, Mitchell Robinson gets the Knicks 4.8 points, 8.6 boards and 1.1 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.

