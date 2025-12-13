Timberwolves vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 14

Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Sunday, December 14, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSNX

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-9) are double-digit, 12.5-point favorites against the Sacramento Kings (6-19) on Sunday, December 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and FDSNX. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -12.5 230.5 -599 +450

Timberwolves vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (80.1%)

Timberwolves vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread nine times over 25 games with a set spread.

The Kings have eight wins against the spread in 25 games this year.

Games involving the Timberwolves have hit the over 13 times this season.

Kings games this year have gone over the total in 11 of 25 opportunities (44%).

Minnesota has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered four times in 12 games at home, and it has covered five times in 13 games on the road.

The Timberwolves have gone over the over/under in five of 12 home games (41.7%). They've fared better in away games, topping the total in eight of 13 matchups (61.5%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.182, 2-9-0 record) than on the road (.429, 6-7-1).

Kings games have gone above the over/under more often at home (five times out of 11) than on the road (six of 14) this year.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 23 points, 6 assists and 7.2 boards.

Anthony Edwards averages 28.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 74.5% from the field (first in NBA).

Naz Reid is averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 52.5% from the field and 44% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Kings Leaders

Per game, Russell Westbrook gives the Kings 14 points, 6.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, DeMar DeRozan provides the Kings 17.7 points, 3.1 boards and 3.4 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Kings are receiving 20.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Zach LaVine.

The Kings get 12.4 points per game from Dennis Schroder, plus 3.7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Malik Monk averages 12.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is sinking 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.

