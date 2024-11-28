Timberwolves vs. Clippers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 29

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN, FDSN, and FDSSC

The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-10) are 5-point favorites as they try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (12-8) on Friday, November 29, 2024 at Target Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, FDSN, and FDSSC. The matchup's over/under is set at 216.5.

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -5 216.5 -205 +172

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (66.1%)

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have put together a 6-12-0 record against the spread this season.

The Clippers are 13-7-0 against the spread this year.

Timberwolves games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 11 times out of 20 chances this season.

The Clippers have eclipsed the over/under 35% of the time this season (seven of 20 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Minnesota has fared worse when playing at home, covering two times in nine home games, and four times in nine road games.

The Timberwolves have exceeded the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in six of nine home matchups (66.7%). On the road, they have hit the over in five of nine games (55.6%).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .636 (7-4-0). Away, it is .667 (6-3-0).

Clippers games have gone above the over/under 27.3% of the time at home (three of 11), and 44.4% of the time away (four of nine).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 28.1 points, 3.8 assists and 5.4 boards.

Julius Randle averages 21.7 points, 6.7 boards and 4.1 assists.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.5 points, 11.1 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 65.4% from the field (third in league).

Naz Reid is averaging 13.7 points, 1.5 assists and 5.1 boards.

Jaden McDaniels averages 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 28.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 21.6 points, 7.2 boards and 8.7 assists. He is also sinking 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per game.

Ivica Zubac's numbers on the season are 15.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He is making 61.1% of his shots from the field (sixth in league).

Norman Powell averages 23.3 points, 3.1 boards and 2.3 assists. He is draining 49% of his shots from the field and 48.7% from 3-point range (fifth in NBA), with 3.9 treys per contest (sixth in NBA).

The Clippers are getting 10.5 points, 3.7 boards and 1 assists per game from Derrick Jones Jr..

Kris Dunn averages 7.1 points, 3.8 boards and 2.9 assists. He is making 47.9% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.