Timberwolves vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21

Timberwolves vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Sunday, December 21, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSNX and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (11-17) are heavy underdogs (-12.5) as they try to stop a seven-game road losing streak when they square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (18-10) on Sunday, December 21, 2025 at Target Center. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSNX and FDSWI. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -12.5 221.5 -699 +500

Timberwolves vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (73.6%)

Timberwolves vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have put together a record of 11-17-0 against the spread this season.

The Bucks have 12 wins against the spread in 28 games this year.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 13 times this season.

Bucks games this year have gone over the point total 11 times in 28 opportunities (39.3%).

Minnesota has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered six times in 15 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered five times in 13 opportunities in away games.

Looking at point totals, the Timberwolves hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total five times in 15 opportunities this season (33.3%). In away games, they have hit the over eight times in 13 opportunities (61.5%).

Milwaukee has performed better against the spread at home (8-8-0) than away (4-8-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Bucks games have gone over more often at home (seven of 16, 43.8%) than on the road (four of 12, 33.3%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 22.9 points, 5.7 assists and 7.2 rebounds.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 28.5 points, 5.2 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 11.5 points, 1.9 assists and 10.6 rebounds.

Naz Reid is averaging 14 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 13.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins is averaging 17 points, 4 boards and 5.9 assists for the Bucks.

The Bucks are receiving 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Myles Turner.

The Bucks are receiving 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Bobby Portis.

Kyle Kuzma averages 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is draining 51.5% of his shots from the field.

Per game, AJ Green provides the Bucks 11 points, 2.8 boards and 2.1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

