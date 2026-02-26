Michigan State vs Purdue Prediction, Picks and Best Bets

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Michigan State vs. Purdue, which tips at 8 p.m. ET.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Michigan State vs Purdue Prediction and Picks

Michigan State lets up a lot of three-point shots, and that puts the Boilers' offense in a good spot.

For the season, MSU is allowing a 46.3% three-point attempt rate, the 19th-highest mark it the country. Purdue can take advantage.

The Boilermakers have the 19th-best three-point percentage (38.0%), and KenPom ranks Purdue second in adjusted offense. Coach Matt Painter has once again put together an elite offense.

Purdue has scored at least 79 points in eight of its last nine home games, and with the Spartans surrendering a lot of three-point looks, Purdue can light up the scoreboard for at least 75 points today.

As we just laid out, Sparty permits a lot of three-point tries, and that puts me on Braden Smith to hit multiple treys.

Smith usually isn't a shot-first guy, but he is the Boilermakers' leading scorer at 14.9 points per game. He's averaging 1.7 made threes per night on 4.2 attempts.

The last time he saw a defense that ranks in the top 20 for highest three-point attempt rate allowed (Nebraska), Smith went 3 for 9 from beyond the arc, so he's shown he's willing to up the volume if the looks are there.

We can feel good about him converting any extra volume as Smith is shooting 41.2% from three this campaign.

The matchup with MSU and Smith's shooting ability give me confidence that Purdue's star point guard will nail at least two triples.

