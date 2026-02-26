Mavericks vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26

Mavericks vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Thursday, February 26, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA, NBCS-CA, and WFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (21-36) host the Sacramento Kings (13-47) after losing five straight home games. The Mavericks are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 26, 2026. The over/under for the matchup is 233.5.

Mavericks vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -6.5 233.5 -270 +220

Mavericks vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (77.5%)

Mavericks vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Mavericks have covered the spread 25 times over 57 games with a set spread.

The Kings have 22 wins against the spread in 60 games this season.

Mavericks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 28 times out of 60 chances this season.

Kings games this season have hit the over on 29 of 60 set point totals (48.3%).

Dallas has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 15 times in 30 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 10 times in 27 opportunities in away games.

The Mavericks have hit the over on the total in 15 of 30 home games (50%), compared to 13 of 27 road games (48.1%).

Against the spread, Sacramento has performed better at home (11-17-1) than away (11-19-1).

In terms of the over/under, Kings games have gone over less frequently at home (14 of 29, 48.3%) than on the road (15 of 31, 48.4%).

Mavericks Leaders

Naji Marshall averages 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 53% from the field.

Max Christie is averaging 13.3 points, 2.3 assists and 3.4 boards.

Brandon Williams is averaging 12.8 points, 3.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Marvin Bagley III is averaging 10.6 points, 6.1 boards and 1.4 assists.

Klay Thompson is averaging 11.6 points, 2.4 boards and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kings Leaders

Per game, DeMar DeRozan gets the Kings 18.6 points, 3.1 boards and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Kings are getting 15.3 points, 5.5 boards and 6.3 assists per game from Russell Westbrook.

The Kings are getting 10.1 points, 7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Maxime Raynaud.

The Kings get 7.7 points per game from Precious Achiuwa, plus 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

The Kings get 12.4 points per game from Malik Monk, plus 2 boards and 2.6 assists.

