Jazz vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26

Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Thursday, February 26, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The Utah Jazz (18-40) are 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (17-42) on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at Delta Center. The matchup airs at 9 p.m. ET on KJZZ, Jazz+, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+. The matchup's point total is 240.5.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -4.5 240.5 -186 +156

Jazz vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jazz win (57.5%)

Jazz vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans have put together a record of 32-26-1 against the spread this season.

The Jazz have 31 wins against the spread in 58 games this year.

Games involving the Pelicans have hit the over 30 times out of 58 chances this season.

Jazz games this season have hit the over 34 times in 58 opportunities (58.6%).

In home games, New Orleans owns a better record against the spread (19-13-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (13-13-1).

The Pelicans have eclipsed the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 18 of 32 home matchups (56.2%). In away games, they have hit the over in 12 of 27 games (44.4%).

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .552 (16-13-0). On the road, it is .517 (15-14-0).

In terms of the over/under, Jazz games have gone over 20 of 29 times at home (69%), and 14 of 29 away (48.3%).

Pelicans Leaders

Derik Queen averages 12.2 points, 7.3 boards and 4 assists.

Zion Williamson is averaging 21.9 points, 6 boards and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Saddiq Bey averages 16.8 points, 5.8 boards and 2.4 assists, shooting 44.8% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made treys per game.

Jeremiah Fears is averaging 13.1 points, 3.7 boards and 3.2 assists.

Herbert Jones is averaging 8.9 points, 2.7 assists and 3.5 boards.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Keyonte George provides the Jazz 23.8 points, 3.9 boards and 6.5 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Jazz receive 26.7 points per game from Lauri Markkanen, plus 6.9 boards and 2.1 assists.

Per game, Kyle Filipowski provides the Jazz 9.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Isaiah Collier gets the Jazz 10.8 points, 2.6 boards and 7.3 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Brice Sensabaugh averages 12.7 points, 3 boards and 1.5 assists. He is draining 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.