Tigers vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 31

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers are among the MLB teams in action on Saturday, up against the Boston Red Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Tigers vs Red Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (68-68) vs. Boston Red Sox (70-65)

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2024 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSDET

Tigers vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-142) | BOS: (+120)

DET: (-142) | BOS: (+120) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+146) | BOS: +1.5 (-176)

DET: -1.5 (+146) | BOS: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 15-4, 2.58 ERA vs Nick Pivetta (Red Sox) - 5-9, 4.61 ERA

The Tigers will look to Tarik Skubal (15-4) versus the Red Sox and Nick Pivetta (5-9). Skubal's team is 14-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skubal's team has a record of 12-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Red Sox are 8-12-0 ATS in Pivetta's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Red Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Pivetta's starts this season, and they went 4-4 in those games.

Tigers vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (55.4%)

Tigers vs Red Sox Moneyline

Detroit is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +120 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Red Sox Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Red Sox. The Tigers are +146 to cover, and the Red Sox are -176.

Tigers versus Red Sox on August 31 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (54.2%) in those contests.

This year Detroit has won 14 of 24 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 69 of their 133 opportunities.

The Tigers are 71-62-0 against the spread in their 133 games that had a posted line this season.

The Red Sox have won 31 of the 60 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (51.7%).

Boston is 9-12 (winning 42.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Red Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 132 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 71 of those games (71-56-5).

The Red Sox have covered 47% of their games this season, going 62-70-0 ATS.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit in OBP (.350) and total hits (106) this season. He's batting .258 batting average while slugging .477.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Matt Vierling leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.443) thanks to 45 extra-base hits. He's batting .260 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He is 55th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Vierling enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Colt Keith has collected 113 base hits, an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .286 with a .348 OBP and 45 RBI for Detroit this season.

Carpenter brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with a double, three home runs, six walks and 11 RBI.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has put up a slugging percentage of .533, a team-best for the Red Sox. He's batting .295 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 12th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Rafael Devers paces his team with 131 hits and a .366 OBP. He has a batting average of .287 while slugging .565.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 18th, his on-base percentage is 14th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .256 with 20 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 15 walks.

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .270 with 30 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 34 walks.

Tigers vs Red Sox Head to Head

8/30/2024: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/2/2024: 8-4 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-4 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/1/2024: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/31/2024: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/30/2024: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/13/2023: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/12/2023: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/11/2023: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/9/2023: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/8/2023: 14-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.