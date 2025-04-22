Tigers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers versus the San Diego Padres is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Tigers vs Padres Game Info

Detroit Tigers (14-9) vs. San Diego Padres (16-7)

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and SDPA

Tigers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-116) | SD: (-102)

DET: (-116) | SD: (-102) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-196) | SD: -1.5 (+162)

DET: +1.5 (-196) | SD: -1.5 (+162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Tigers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 1-1, 2.53 ERA vs Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 3-1, 1.57 ERA

The Tigers will look to Jack Flaherty (1-1) versus the Padres and Nick Pivetta (3-1). Flaherty and his team are 2-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Flaherty's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Padres have a 3-1-0 ATS record in Pivetta's four starts with a set spread. The Padres were named the moneyline underdog for one Pivetta start this season -- they lost.

Tigers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (54.3%)

Tigers vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -116 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Padres are +162 to cover, while the Tigers are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for the Tigers versus Padres game on April 22 has been set at 7.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Tigers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in eight, or 72.7%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 8-2 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 10 of their 23 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 23 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 14-9-0 against the spread.

The Padres have gone 5-5 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

San Diego is 5-5 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Padres have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times this season for a 10-12-1 record against the over/under.

The Padres have covered 60.9% of their games this season, going 14-9-0 ATS.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has 24 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .619, both of which rank first among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .286 batting average and an on-base percentage of .392.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is eighth in slugging.

Torkelson has hit safely in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, four home runs, six walks and 14 RBI.

Zach McKinstry leads Detroit with an OBP of .424 this season while batting .314 with 14 walks and 12 runs scored. He's slugging .471.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 22nd, his on-base percentage seventh, and his slugging percentage 51st.

McKinstry takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with two doubles, a triple, four walks and four RBI.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .315 with a .562 slugging percentage and 11 RBI this year.

Carpenter has recorded at least one base hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .474 with a double and an RBI.

Trey Sweeney has one home run, eight RBI and a batting average of .209 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .424, a slugging percentage of .663, and has 30 hits, all club-bests for the Padres (while batting .349).

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is sixth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Tatis takes a 10-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with a triple, six home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.

Manny Machado is hitting .306 with nine doubles, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .379.

He is 26th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Gavin Sheets has four doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .344.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .269 with eight doubles and 11 walks.

Tigers vs Padres Head to Head

4/21/2025: 6-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/5/2024: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/4/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/2/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/23/2023: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/22/2023: 14-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

14-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/21/2023: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/27/2022: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/26/2022: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 7/25/2022: 12-4 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

