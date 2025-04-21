Tigers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21
On Monday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are playing the San Diego Padres.
Tigers vs Padres Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (13-9) vs. San Diego Padres (16-6)
- Date: Monday, April 21, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1, FDSDET, and SDPA
Tigers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: DET: (-126) | SD: (+108)
- Spread: DET: -1.5 (+162) | SD: +1.5 (-196)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Tigers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero (Tigers) - 0-1, 9.00 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 1-1, 1.74 ERA
The probable starters are Keider Montero (0-1) for the Tigers and Randy Vasquez (1-1) for the Padres. Montero and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Montero's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Padres have a 3-1-0 ATS record in Vasquez's four starts that had a set spread. The Padres are 2-2 in Vasquez's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Tigers vs Padres Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Tigers win (50.5%)
Tigers vs Padres Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Padres reveal Detroit as the favorite (-126) and San Diego as the underdog (+108) on the road.
Tigers vs Padres Spread
- The Tigers are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +162 to cover the runline, with the Padres being -196.
Tigers vs Padres Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8 has been set for Tigers-Padres on April 21, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Tigers vs Padres Betting Trends
- The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (70%) in those games.
- Detroit has a record of 7-1 when favored by -126 or more this year.
- Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in nine of 22 chances this season.
- The Tigers are 13-9-0 against the spread in their 22 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Padres have won 55.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (5-4).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, San Diego has a record of 3-3 (50%).
- The Padres have played in 22 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-12-1).
- The Padres have gone 14-8-0 ATS this season.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Spencer Torkelson has 23 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .638, both of which rank first among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .288 batting average and an on-base percentage of .392.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is seventh in slugging.
- Torkelson has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI.
- Kerry Carpenter has hit five homers this season while driving in 11 runs. He's batting .315 this season and slugging .562 with an on-base percentage of .338.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 19th, his on-base percentage 72nd, and his slugging percentage 15th.
- Carpenter enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .474 with a double and an RBI.
- Zach McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by 19 hits.
- McKinstry has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .357 with a double, four walks and three RBI.
- Trey Sweeney has one home run, eight RBI and a batting average of .222 this season.
Padres Player Leaders
- Fernando Tatis Jr. has racked up 29 hits with a .436 on-base percentage and a .691 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Padres. He's batting .358.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage is fifth, and he is third in slugging.
- Tatis enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with a triple, six home runs, six walks and nine RBI.
- Manny Machado has nine doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .305. He's slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .374.
- He is 24th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Luis Sangel (Reveron) Arraez is hitting .287 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Xander Bogaerts is batting .267 with eight doubles and 10 walks.
