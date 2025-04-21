Tigers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are playing the San Diego Padres.

Tigers vs Padres Game Info

Detroit Tigers (13-9) vs. San Diego Padres (16-6)

Date: Monday, April 21, 2025

Monday, April 21, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: Fox Sports 1, FDSDET, and SDPA

Tigers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-126) | SD: (+108)

DET: (-126) | SD: (+108) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+162) | SD: +1.5 (-196)

DET: -1.5 (+162) | SD: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero (Tigers) - 0-1, 9.00 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 1-1, 1.74 ERA

The probable starters are Keider Montero (0-1) for the Tigers and Randy Vasquez (1-1) for the Padres. Montero and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Montero's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Padres have a 3-1-0 ATS record in Vasquez's four starts that had a set spread. The Padres are 2-2 in Vasquez's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (50.5%)

Tigers vs Padres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Padres reveal Detroit as the favorite (-126) and San Diego as the underdog (+108) on the road.

Tigers vs Padres Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +162 to cover the runline, with the Padres being -196.

Tigers vs Padres Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Tigers-Padres on April 21, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Tigers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (70%) in those games.

Detroit has a record of 7-1 when favored by -126 or more this year.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in nine of 22 chances this season.

The Tigers are 13-9-0 against the spread in their 22 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres have won 55.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (5-4).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, San Diego has a record of 3-3 (50%).

The Padres have played in 22 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-12-1).

The Padres have gone 14-8-0 ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has 23 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .638, both of which rank first among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .288 batting average and an on-base percentage of .392.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Torkelson has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Kerry Carpenter has hit five homers this season while driving in 11 runs. He's batting .315 this season and slugging .562 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 19th, his on-base percentage 72nd, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Carpenter enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .474 with a double and an RBI.

Zach McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by 19 hits.

McKinstry has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .357 with a double, four walks and three RBI.

Trey Sweeney has one home run, eight RBI and a batting average of .222 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has racked up 29 hits with a .436 on-base percentage and a .691 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Padres. He's batting .358.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage is fifth, and he is third in slugging.

Tatis enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with a triple, six home runs, six walks and nine RBI.

Manny Machado has nine doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .305. He's slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .374.

He is 24th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Luis Sangel (Reveron) Arraez is hitting .287 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .267 with eight doubles and 10 walks.

