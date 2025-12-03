3 Players to Stash in Fantasy Football Entering NFL Week 14

If you're consistently a step ahead of the competition in your fantasy football league, it can help you win a title, and this weekly piece will aim to help you stay ahead of the pack.

The goal here is to help you identify players who could be hot waiver adds down the road as well as to point out week-ahead pickups who could prove useful.

Here are some players to consider adding now and stashing on your bench for the future.

All fantasy football projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football Stash Candidates for Week 14

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons

With the fantasy postseason right around the corner, I like stashing a backup running back or two on my bench just in case the RB in front of them goes down. But I want to do it with only running backs who could do a lot of damage if they were thrust into a lead role.

Tyler Allgeier fits the bill.

Rostered in just 41% of Yahoo! leagues, Allgeier is one of the highest-upside bench stashes out there. While he'd need an injury to Bijan Robinson to get the Atlanta Falcons' workhorse role, if Bijan missed any time, Allgeier would likely immediately jump into the top-10 of weekly RB rankings.

Bijan hasn't missed a game in his career, so we don't have much to go on when projecting what Allgeier's workload may be if he was Atlanta's top RB. However, back in 2023, Bijan exited early in a game after only one carry, and Allgeier ended up logging 21 rushing attempts in that one.

Allgeier is a high-upside lottery ticket who could be a league-winner if Bijan missed time.

Darren Waller, TE, Dolphins

Darren Waller made his return from injury in Week 13 and was eased back into things, handling three targets and a 47% snap rate. He turned that into two grabs for 47 yards, showing he's still got big-play juice.

Prior to getting injured, Waller -- who is available in nearly two-thirds of Yahoo! leagues -- was becoming a quality backend TE1, scoring four tuddies over a three-game span from Week 4 to Week 6. He's seen four targets inside the 10 this year despite playing only three full games.

We should be interested in any TE who has a good red-zone role and can make big plays.

In addition to that, Waller has a delightful schedule during the fantasy playoffs as the Miami Dolphins will face the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the three-week fantasy postseason.

Waller will likely make his way into TE streaming articles next week. You can add him now and avoid the waiver headache.

Philadelphia Eagles D/ST

The last time we saw the Philadelphia Eagles' defense, they were getting punked in the run game by the Chicago Bears. The Eagles also have a tough matchup this week at the Los Angeles Chargers.

But this is all about Week 15 -- when the Eagles host the Las Vegas Raiders in a game where Philly is a 12.5-point favorite.

Rarely would I advocate for using two roster spots on defenses, so if Week 14 is a meaningless game for you, you can add the Eagles' D/ST now and just start them this week despite the matchup with the Bolts. But if you need to win this week, I like the idea of stashing the Eagles on the bench. They might end up being the best D/ST play of Week 15.

