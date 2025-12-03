3 Best College Football Bets and Player Props for Conference Championship Week

With plenty still left to be decided for this year's college football playoff field, this weekend's games are huge.

College Football Conference Championship Betting Picks and Player Props

Big 10 Championship: Indiana vs. Ohio State

The spread in Indianapolis for the Indiana Hoosiers versus the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big 10 Championship Game has already tightened a point from where it was Tuesday. The market seems to think the Hoosiers can keep this one close.

I agree, and I still think there's a bit of value at 4.5.

These are currently the top two teams, both in the playoff committee's rankings but also Bill Connelly's SP+. SP+ has the gap between these two teams on a neutral field at just a point.

The gap is similar in other power ratings, meaning those systems are buying into the Hoosiers' showing this year. Indiana actually has a slightly better strength of record than Ohio State, too, so they have certainly been tested. Getting 4.5 is enough for me to back them, even if I agree that Ohio State should be favored.

SEC Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia

Gunner Stockton has been good at avoiding sacks this year, taking just 15 across the entire season. That has helped him go over this rushing yardage prop in 7 of 12 games, including 3 of the past 4.

Those sacks could be a bigger issue against the Alabama Crimson Tide, though, pushing me toward this under.

Alabama's sack total is modest this year at 24. Still, they enter this game ranked sixth in defensive SP+ as teams have been unable to move the ball through the air. We saw this in the first meeting between Alabama and the Georgia Bulldogs as Georgia had just 20 pass attempts compared to 33 on the ground.

Stockton finished that game with just 22 yards rushing despite having one carry go for 21 yards in part due to a pair of sacks he took.

Stockton hasn't been like a lot of quarterbacks whose rushing yardage spikes in close/high-leverage games, either. He went under 26.5 rushing yards in two of Georgia's four games decided by seven or fewer points.

This looks like another tight game with Georgia favored by just 2.5. Given the potential for lost yardage due to sacks, I'm willing to go under on the current number.

ACC Championship: Duke vs. Virginia

I think we have a pair of paths to an under here for Nate Sheppard as he and the Duke Blue Devils try to spoil the Virginia Cavaliers' playoff party.

First, there's potential for Duke to fall behind. UVA is favored by 3.5, but the blended power ratings that I use have this spread at 6.2 points. Even that's potentially generous as SP+ -- the power rating that gets the heaviest weight in the model -- has the gap between these two teams at 7.3 points. If UVA builds a lead, Duke will be forced to air it out.

Second, Sheppard could struggle with efficiency. Even if we look at just the past nine games -- since Sheppard's role expanded -- he has gone over 75.5 rushing yards just four times.

Virginia's rush defense is nothing to write home about, sitting just 90th in EPA per carry allowed, according to Game On Paper. Still, when these two teams met in November, they held Sheppard to 12 carries for 43 yards in a 34-17 victory.

I'm expecting UVA to take care of business here and keep the ACC's playoff hopes alive. Thus, the under on Sheppard stands out given our two viable paths have decent likelihoods of occurring.

